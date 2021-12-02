FlipStar Gets Listed On PancakeSwap

The token is already live on PancakeSwap.

FlipStar is proud to announce its listing on PancakeSwap. FlipStar's primary purpose is to provide users with smart opportunities to generate consistent revenue. The initiative also wants the FlipStar community to finalize all decisions. The token has two main features: BNB rewards and FlipStar Bubble.

Each transaction will reward token holders with BNB. The prizes increase as they amass tokens. FlipStar Bubble also includes a lottery feature. Each transaction will yield 1% BNB to the lottery wallet. Every week, the FlipStar Bubble wallet's balance is randomly awarded to lucky holders. All giveaways will be a live broadcast, and holders will be able to witness who wins.

Limited Wallet Holds

FlipStar intends to protect users by limiting wallet holds. One wallet may only contain 1.5% of the entire supply. It also has a unique system. FlipStar has a buy limit, and investors may only acquire 0.1 percent of the whole supply at a time. This is the first crypto project ever to come up with such a concept to safeguard the token holder’s interest.

Concept Behind FlipStar

The token has a purpose. FlipStar is creating a gaming platform where you can play games using the $FLIP tokens.

Rewards will be distributed 3 times each day. Users will be rewarded depending on their wallet's percentage holdings. The benefits increase with the token count, and it's all dependent on trade volume. The incentives increase with volume.

Moreover, on Dec 1, FlipStar will give away $5000 to one lucky holder.

Initially, the wallet will be worth thousands of dollars. Those sums might rise to 500,000$ or more as the project progresses.

To enter the lotto giveaway, participants must meet two requirements:

● Hold at least 15,000 $FLIP tokens

● Be part of the official FlipStar telegram group

FlipStar's Use Case is creating its gaming platform. To play on the FlipStar platform, players must utilize the $FLIP tokens. The wallet must be linked, and users may swap tokens for chips on the platform to play. Those chips will allow gamers to play any game on the platform. After playing, they can convert the chips back to tokens.

The total token supply is set at 100,000,000. Moreover, each division has been properly allotted a pre-determined share of tokens for the growth and smooth functioning of the platform. The token is already live on PancakeSwap.

With all these unique features, Flipstar is also listed on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap to mark its strong community hold. Also, the roadmap consists of a revamped website and strategic partnerships to further expand and improve the platform for its users.

● Development - 4.5%

● Marketing - 4.5 %

● Team Wallets - 7%

● Airdrop - 5%

● Pre-Sale – 40%

● Liquidity – 39%

About FlipStar

FlipStar is a multifunctional platform with opportunities to earn rewards by playing games or simply holding the native FLIP token and getting rewarded in BNB. It has a lot of features like BNB rewards and FlipStar Bubble to entice participants.

