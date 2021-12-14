$FLOKIPAD To Be Listed At HotBit On December 14th

Flokipad token will be available on HotBit for trading on 14th December

Flokipad team is proud to announce its upcoming listing at HotBit on December 14th. Since the advent of decentralized finance, developers are constantly working to resolve its inherent security challenges. Flokipad is a project designed for this purpose.

HotBit is a leading crypto trading platform where crypto enthusiasts can trade a wide range of tokens.

Flokipad Objective

Flokipad is the first decentralized finance launchpad ecosystem built on the blockchain. Flokipad has one mission - to make decentralized finance more secure, accessible, and rewarding. The team at Flokipad has been able to accomplish this by applying the concept of a circular ecosystem that aligns benefits for developers, experienced traders, and users.

Transparency defines how Flokipad operates. With the listing of $FLOKIPAD on HotBit, crypto traders would have the advantage of adding the asset into their crypto holdings. Being a utility token and an asset that supports proof of stake, traders can also stake the token to generate revenue.

FlokiSwap

FlokiSwap employs crypto-to-crypto exchange services instead of the time-consuming approach of converting tokens to fiat currencies. FlokiSwap makes it easier for users to access low market capitalization. With FlokiSwap, you can swap Flokipad tokens to any stablecoin or any other cryptocurrency. FlokiSwap accepts both debit and credit cards for payments; plus, there are no unregulated network transaction fees.

FlokiSwap offers true efficiency with its simplicity, affordability, speed, and highest standard of security protocols. This solution also accepts other cryptocurrencies for payments.

About Flokipad

Flokipad is a blockchain-powered decentralized finance launchpad designed to make DeFi more accessible, secure, and rewarding. The team at Flokipad places priority on the well-being of the community, as every community member has the right to vote and be voted for in the governance of the project. Flokipad gives everyone a voice as the project gains momentum.

Flokipad is backed by years of data-driven research and blockchain experience to create a collaborative and dynamic utility package and launchpad dApp that's available on iOS and Android. Flokipad is designed to facilitate ease of usage, security, and ICO launches. Users will benefit from optimal flexibility from instant cross-chain transactions and liquidity pools.

