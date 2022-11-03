Florence, SC Doctor Supports The Manna House With Their 17th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive To Help Those Less Fortunate.

South Carolina doctor, Dr. Kevin Sattele, announces 17th annual food drive in support of The Manna House of Florence, South Carolina, a not for profit company serving the homeless and those in need.

—

Dr. Kevin Sattele, a South Carolina Doctor of over 20 years, is pleased to announce his support of The Manna House this November in anticipation of Thanksgiving. The Manna House of Florence South Carolina is a not for profit organization that provides the homeless and needy of Florence with assistance and support to move towards independence and stability.

Dr. Sattele stated, “We are continuing our tradition of giving back with the help of our friends at The Manna House and our 17th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. We encourage our community to support the Manna House mission this season by making non-perishable food donations for people in need.”

Anyone who donates three or more non-perishable food items to the Thanksgiving food drive can enjoy discounts for Mesotherapy, B12/Lipotropic injections and other skin and body treatments. All donors interested in losing a few pounds to improve their health and appearance are also eligible for a Free Consultation (a $250 value). Please visit Dr. Sattele’s website for more details.

“At a time when the vast majority of people in America are celebrating and enjoying lots of delicious food, we want to continue making a difference for those in a less fortunate position,” said Dr. Kevin Sattele. “We have long admired the work of The Manna House, and had no hesitation in putting our support behind this wonderful organization. We are confident that with our promotions and the support of our fantastic patients, we will together be able to donate a lot of food helping people in a less fortunate position. Together we can make a difference.”

Dr. Sattele's centers are locally owned and operated business which focuses on helping patients improve the way they look and feel through bariatric and aesthetic medicine. To learn more about Dr. Sattele, the best doctor in Florence, and the various services he offers, visit his website.

Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Sattele, M.D

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rapid Weight Loss Centers

Address: 707 S Parker Drive, Florence, SC 29501

Phone: (843) 536-4173

Website: https://www.rapidweightlosscenters.com



Release ID: 89084180

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.