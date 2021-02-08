Florentia Village Opens in Chongqing

Establishing A New Benchmark for A One-stop Shopping Destination

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florentia Village, China's leading brand of luxury designer outlets under the Italian real estate development group RDM, celebrated its opening in Chongqing, the second Florentia Village in Southwest China after Chengdu. Mr. Maurizio Lupi, Managing Director of Florentia Village and RDM Asia cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony with Mr. Guido Bilancini, the Consul General of Italy in Chongqing and the government officials to officiate the opening of the shopping mall.

Florentia Village Chongqing is the first international outlet brand in the city and the seventh Florentia Village outlet location, following the brand's counterparts in Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Wuhan, and Chengdu. This opening expansion not only illustrates Florentia Village's continued success and growth in the market but also tightens the relationship between Italy and China, as well as helps drive the economics and tourism, locally and regionally in China.

Chongqing is a key municipality with remarkable potential due to its thriving economy, vibrant and diverse social fabric, extensive travel resources, and increasing consumer purchasing power. This launch channels our design philosophy of combining classic Italian architectural style with modern architectural elements, such as incorporating the same material structure used in the iconic Beijing Olympic Water Cube (National Aquatics Center) for both functional and design enhancement. The total construction area is over 60,000 square meters and expected to accommodate more than 100 brand stores after the completion. Mr. Maurizio Lupi, Managing Director of Florentia Village and RDM Asia, proudly stated, "As a direct reflection of our confidence in the Chinese market, the new opening is a milestone in our strategic business mapping in the southwest area, especially in the same year as we celebrate a decade in China."

In addition to being a one-stop destination for luxury shopping aficionados, Florentia Village outlet is also conveniently located for tourists traveling with children. A mere 45-minute drive from downtown Chongqing and the airport, and a 30-minute drive from multiple tourist attractions, a family can easily plan a trip to the area. In addition, the outlet will launch a new jungle-themed Family Entertainment Center with over 1,700 square meters in the early half of 2021, which is the fourth Family Entertainment Center to meet the needs of family customers. A comprehensive itinerary could include fashion and entertainment at Florentia Village coupled with a cultural tour in Chongqing to experience a tongue-numbing hotpot, a trip to the Three Gorges, or a ride on a cable car across the Yangtze River.

Florentia Village Chongqing echoes the brand philosophy and creative inspiration of Italian authenticity, resulting in an immersive experience that is more than a one-stop shopping destination. As an experiential paradise, it embodies la dolce vita by offering luxury, culture, and entertainment within a unique Italian ambiance. Some of the attractive offerings include, but are not limited to, a wide range of international brands, incomparable discounts, and highly attentive customer service.

During Phase 1, total around 37,000 square meters with more than 100 shops at Florentia Village Chongqing will carry renowned brands from Europe, United States, and Asia at a year-round discount of up to 80%. Some of the brands that debuted at the opening ceremony including Furla, Calvin Klein, Karl Lagerfeld, Ports, Brooks Brothers, I.T, Tommy Hilfiger, Agatha, Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Puma, Vans, Skechers, Asics, Sasa and more.

Florentia Village is owned by the Italian real estate development group, RDM, while Nuveen Real Estate acts as the investment manager for its China Outlet Malls strategy. While overall 2020 growth figures were impressive, achieving close to RMB10 billion total sales, with a growth of 7%, and attracting 19 million visitors, owners anticipate the Florentia Village Chongqing to generate RMB500 million in sales and 800,000 visitors. Mr. Jacopo Mazzei, Chairman and CEO of RDM Group, who is currently based in Italy and did not join the opening due to travel bans, added "Being able to launch our 7th outlet mall in Chongqing in the same year as we celebrate a decade in China is a unique opportunity, illustrating our long-term commitment to China. In 2021, we will celebrate Florentia Village Tianjin's tenth anniversary and witness the opening of Phase II projects of Shanghai and Chengdu."

"CIAO", which means "Hello" in Italian, is used in a symbolic decoration throughout Florentia Village Chongqing to further welcome everyone to shop in an immersive and authentic Italian destination. Exquisite attention to detail was on display at the Florentia Village Chongqing opening ceremony where Chinese New Year decorations, art installations and a Venetian themed parade charmed guests. Channeling the Italian authenticity of Florentia Village, the activities shared a common theme - la dolce vita - where guests gathered to enjoy multiple exhibits, from luxury car Maserati and art illustrator Yvan Deng, and band performance. In light of Chinese New Year, shoppers were gifted an iconic Red Envelope for shopping at brand stores, while the lucky draw surprised many guests with a range of prizes, including Maserati experience package, gift cards, brand offers, and exclusive gifts.

The brand's regional expansion in southwest China illustrates Florentia Villages' commitment to China. As the leading one-stop luxury shopping destination in town, Florentia Village Chongqing will drive forward consumption, transforming the existing retail and tourism industries.

About FLORENTIA VILLAGE

Florentia Village is China's renowned Italian designer outlet under the Italian real estate development group, RDM. Florentia Village was first launched in 2011 and currently has a total of seven outlets across Greater China, located in Hong Kong, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu and Chongqing. The outlets' distinctive Italian architecture recalls Florence, Rome and the Renaissance Age by combing plazas, galleries, fountains and monumental buildings to deliver a one of a kind shopping environment. Florentia Village carries over 300 renowned brands from Europe, United States and Asia at a year-round discount of up to 80% off.

Through RDM's extensive network of contacts within the global retail community, the stores are leased to the most prestigious luxury fashion brands. To date, Florentia Village has achieved a combined total leasing area of 300,000m2, a total of 1,200 shops, and has attracted close to 20 million visitors annually. As the leading international designer outlet in Asia, Florentia Village brings an unparalleled Italian style and shopping experience to the region.

Florentia Village Chongqing Address: No.8 heyang Road, Tuzhu Town, Shapingba District, Chongqing

Official website: www.florentiavillage.com

Ecommerce website: www.fvoutlet.com

LinkedIn: Florentia Village - Luxury Designer Outlets / RDM Asia

Instagram: Florentiavillage Weibo: @FV佛罗伦萨小镇

Facebook: Florentia Village WeChat: @FVCQoutlet

