Florida Allstar Public Adjusting, Inc. Offering Free Masterclass on Claims Handling For The Public Adjuster.

The firm is offering a free master class on claims handling for anyone interested in becoming a licensed public adjuster in Florida, and the company is looking to hire three new licensed public adjusters to join the team.

Florida Allstar Public Adjusting (FAPA), Inc. is a licensed and bonded public adjusting firm that handles property damage insurance claims throughout the state of Florida. Some of the claim types include roof leak claim, water leaks and pipe burst, mold claim, fire claim, smoke damage claim, flood damage claim, and more.

The public adjusting company represents property owners, not insurance companies and fights denied claims, lowballed claims, and delayed insurance claims. The firm represents policyholders from the start of the claim process to settlement, but can jump in at any stage in the claim process to work towards a settlement.

Beginning in January 2022, FAPA is offering a master class on claims handling to any person who is interested in becoming a public adjuster in Florida. This is an excellent opportunity to work in the field, learn and experience the day of a professional public adjuster. Career changes are big decisions. Spend time shadowing busy public adjusters and learn the business before jumping in headfirst. As luck would have it, the company is also offering a scholarship to the right candidate, who will be working toward licensure.

Moreover, FAPA is looking for three licensed adjusters to join the "Allstar Team". The new recruits will work in their hometown, generally covering their own territory. FAPA offers the best split offered in the industry. The leads/claims will be provided to you and you will schedule to meet at the properties, document, inspect, measure, create estimates, and communicate with the insuredes and insurance companies. Additionally, as necessary, support and instruction will be provided, where the adjuster can become great at the claim process from start to finish, including the nuances. The right candidates are encouraged to send a resume to Claims@Allstaradjusting.com

The firm has an impeccable 5-star rating and maintains a perfect reputation in the insurance industry. The founder of the company, Alan Himmel, states, "Our secret is that every day we aim for perfection, professionalism, and excellent communication, and this is why we get great results."

The goal of FAPA is to settle the highest possible amount with the insurance company, and at the same time provide an excellent client experience.

“Dealing with insurance companies is not an easy task. Especially as first home buyers they can take advantage of you. My adjuster [at FAPA] went above and beyond to assure I can rest easy knowing that all would be handled. He fought real hard till the insurance company finally paid what they should have. The process is not an overnight process, but as long as you work alongside your adjuster, it makes it easier and it will help the process. Overall I highly recommend Florida Allstar Public Adjusting. Good work Mr. Alan and thank you,” said Lunel Iland, a client of FAPA.

For more information on joining FAPA as a licensed public adjuster, please send a curriculum vitae to Claims@Allstaradjusting.com.

About Florida Allstar Public Adjusting, Inc.

Established in 2007, Florida Allstar Public Adjusting, Inc., is a licensed and bonded public adjusting company in Broward County Florida, that handles property damage insurance claims and more throughout the state of Florida. Founded by Alan Himmel, who has been focusing on residential and commercial first-party insurance claims on behalf of residential homeowners and commercial business owners for more than 14 years. Florida Allstar Public Adjusting, Inc. aims to advocate for its clients, helping to settle for the highest possible amount of insurance and fighting against unfair insurance practices.

Contact Info:

Name: Kelly Rickman, Hiring Manager

Organization: Florida Allstar Public Adjusting, Inc.

Phone: 954.659.8333

Website: https://allstaradjusting.com

