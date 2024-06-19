Florida Content Marketing For Dentists: High-Visibility Campaigns Announced

Florida digital marketing agency KNY Web announces a new multimedia content solution, designed to build the online visibility of local dental practices.

As more individuals use the internet to find and research local healthcare providers, including dentists, Florida marketing firm KNY Web launches a new content service to boost the online presence of local dental practices. Each campaign comprises a variety of multimedia formats, including articles, videos, slideshows, and infographics.

More details can be found at https://knyweb.com/

KNY Web explains that its new content campaigns are developed by a team of professional writers, with the goal of producing high-quality pieces that connect with the target audience. Another key feature of the solution is the ability to boost visibility by publishing across a network of more than 350 trusted platforms.

“We create high-quality multimedia content and publish on some of the most famous platforms in the world,” a company representative explained. “Our team consists of professional writers and developers, so we not only make dental practices more visible, but we also tell their story in a way that builds trust and encourages people to seek more information.”

A recent survey conducted by Tebra, a medical technology and software provider, found that 75% of respondents said they use the internet to research doctors, dentists, and other healthcare providers. Another study, carried out by BrightLocal, revealed that 87% of people begin their search for local businesses on Google.

KNY Web states that such statistics highlight the importance of online visibility and reputation management for dentists. The new content service is designed to be an affordable ‘done-for-you’ solution that achieves both outcomes.

About KNY Web

Recognizing that a large amount of online content goes unnoticed by its intended audience, KNY Web sought to develop a network of trusted platforms to provide greater reach for small and medium-sized businesses. The agency continues to foster new publishing capabilities, with further updates expected in the near future.

“These content campaigns have catapulted our business to new heights,” one client recently stated. “We’ve gone from one bed at half capacity to three beds that are almost fully booked, and we’ve employed two additional therapists to meet the demand. The results speak for themselves.”

