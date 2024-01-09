Florida Fast Cash Purchase Program For Vacant Property Announced By Land Avion

Land Avion announces the introduction of its vacant land cash purchase program in Florida. Landowners can now request a no-obligation cash offer via the company’s website.

The recently expanded program is open to all types of vacant land in Florida, including rural and forestry property, as well as residential- and commercial-use lots in urban regions. The firm states that it is interested in property regardless of its condition, and can also work with clients in a variety of financial or legal situations, such as those who are behind on taxes or going through a divorce.

Land Avion states that its new Florida program offers an efficient way for landowners to sell their property for fair market rates. On receipt of a request, the firm conducts due diligence research on county data and comparable properties, and the resultant offers do not have any hidden fees or realtor commissions.

Vacant land can often take considerably longer to sell when compared to developed properties, particularly if it is in poor condition or in an undesirable location. For owners who want to sell quickly, there have traditionally been very few options, other than to accept an unreasonably low price.

With the recent announcement, Land Avion offers an alternative solution for those who own unwanted land parcels anywhere in Florida. The company states that it often develops and resells land that it has purchased, so it does not need to charge commissions or other fees as part of its business model.

“We help land owners across the nation who have inherited an unwanted land parcel, or are behind on payments, owe liens, or downsized and can’t sell,” a company representative explained. “Many of the lots we buy are in rural or undeveloped areas, making them hard to sell through traditional methods. However, we are interested in all types of land; rural, suburban, and even commercial.”

About Land Avion

First established in New Mexico in the 1990s, Land Avion now has considerable experience in the acquisition of land, allowing it to offer a highly streamlined and efficient process. The company states that, when a sales price has been agreed, closure can occur in as little as 3-days.

“I had an incredible experience selling through Land Avion,” one owner recently stated. “The process took just a few minutes to upload information, and it was far better than dealing with real estate agents who take weeks or months to get back to you, and then take a huge chunk of your profits. I’m planning to use Land Avion again in the future.”

