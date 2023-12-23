Florida & Texas Christmas Light Displays Announced By Sky Elements Drone Shows

Sky Elements Drone Shows announces Christmas 2023 display dates in Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and California.

Following its record-breaking displays at the IAAPA expo in November, the firm is now preparing for a series of drone light displays across the US in December. Dates are now available on the company’s website, with additional shows being added on a regular basis.

More details can be found at https://skyelementsdrones.com/where-to-see-a-drone-light-show/

Sky Elements Drone Shows states that its upcoming Christmas shows will be followed by a dedicated New Year’s Eve event at Northstar Ski Resort in Truckee, California. The firm plans to document each event in detail, with behind-the-scenes photos and videos to be made available through social media channels.

In developing the new Christmas drone displays, Sky Elements is using its industry-leading technologies, including LED light with higher intensity that allows the formation to be viewed from greater distances. The firm also has the ability to operate in cross winds, increasing the likelihood that the show can take place in adverse weather conditions.

The shows will feature a range of popular Christmas themes, such as Christmas trees, snowmen, snow flakes, Santa Claus, and more. The company states that its use of record-breaking drone swarms also allows for greater detail in each formation, which heightens the experience for viewers.

“Our team of award-winning show designers have developed a new Christmas show that we’re sure will wow audiences this festive season,” a company representative explained. “The latest dates are now available on our website, and new events are still being added, so we advise people to check in regularly.”

About Sky Elements Drone Shows

Headquartered in North Richland Hills, Texas, Sky Elements Drone Shows is now one of the leading producers of UAV light shows in the US. The firm designs and creates images, scenes, 3D animations, and lifelike motions using some of the world’s largest drone formations, and has set three new Guinness World Records this year.

“Sky Elements produces amazing shows with a wide range of effects and images,” one event organizer recently stated. “The whole crew is very friendly and professional, and you won’t be disappointed with anything they’re involved in.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://skyelementsdrones.com/

