Florist Education Speaker, Althea Wiles, Launches the Pretty & Profitable Workshop

Florist educator, Althea Wiles with J Althea Creative and Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, launches the Pretty & Profitable Workshop to be hosted at wholesale floral houses, independent florist studios and shops, florist conventions or anywhere florists gather.

—





Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting and designer and owner of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, is launching the Pretty & Profitable Workshop. The Pretty & Profitable Workshop is led by public speaker, Althea Wiles, and available for appearance bookings hosted at wholesale floral houses, independent florist studios and shops, florist conventions or anywhere florists gather. You can learn more about Wiles’ almost 30-year career as a florist business owner and florist education consultant with a wide range of virtual and in-person opportunities in her press kit here: https://tinyurl.com/5n6ems6h



Florists will have the chance to learn from a veteran florist who has been there and done that. Wiles' wide range of topics include systems and operations, pricing for profitability, quarterly planning, lists of resources and a host of tips and tricks in the flower business. The basic workshops are the perfect place for florists’ new employees who they may not have time to train. More in-depth workshops will cover topics that even the most seasoned florists can learn from.



“Various workshops will be held based on seasonality, as well. From Valentine’s Day to Mother’s Day systems prep to holiday quarterly planning, I want to help florists where they are at that moment in time. Major holidays need thought and attention before the holidays. It’s good to start thinking about your plans before the rush,” says Althea Wiles.



Interested parties including wholesale floral houses, independent florist studios and shops, florist conventions and private training programs can contact J Althea Creative for bookings. Wiles wants to instill confidence in florists whether they are dealing with a profitability issue, a difficult customer, a wedding or event or any myriad of issues professional florists deal with on a daily basis.



It’s super easy to get started:

Contact J Althea Creative

Pick a workshop date

Complete our questionnaire to help us understand your needs

Gather your team or network



“I want students to walk away from our Pretty & Profitable Workshop with new sets of skills that they can take back to their businesses and start using that day,” says Althea Wiles.





About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. In addition, Wiles serves as a recurring instructor for the University of Arkansas’ horticulture program.

About Us: Althea Wiles and J Althea Creative, a florist education program, and Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, a floral design firm specializing in day flower service, holiday decorating, events and weddings are located in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Althea Wiles

Website: https://www.jaltheacreative.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/sDPy9Facnu8

Release ID: 89084079

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.