Florist Educator Gives Back by Offering a Course on Valentine’s Day Systems Preparations to Florists on a Donation-Only Basis

The 2021 wedding boom coupled with pandemic-related labor shortages and unfavorable weather has florists scrambling to find solutions for the number one holiday for floral transactions.

—

Fayetteville, Arkansas: Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting, has developed a Valentine’s Day Systems Preparation course to help florists this upcoming holiday season. According to Business Insider, California, the largest grower of US-produced flowers, is experiencing droughts, unpredictable rain patterns and fires leading to extreme flower shortages. Similar circumstances are happening across the globe on flower farms including labor shortages and other pandemic-related issues. In an effort to offer some support and answers, Wiles will offer a webinar for florists at no cost, but rather on a donation-only basis. Althea Wiles is also the owner and lead designer for Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and can give first-hand experience and knowledge to frustrated florists. Participants can register for this webinar here to be held on January 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CST.

“There’s no judgement if you just need a little help. I’ve been there and received help from some very generous people. If you are able to do a little more and feel like this class was worth a little more, your generosity is greatly appreciated. Only you know your situation,“ said Althea Wiles with J Althea Creative Consulting and Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio.

“This is an extremely overwhelming time for many florists and especially those just starting their careers. The goal of this course is to provide some help to any florist who may need assistance directly related to how to overcome obstacles in the current climate and make this Valentine’s Day season smooth for floral business owners to maneuver through,” said Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR.

Features of Valentine’s Day:

Tune in from anywhere in the world.

Learn how to deal with flower shortages.

Tips for organizing, packaging, delivery routing and managing employees.

A live Q&A portion for those attending the webinar.

If for any reason a florist is unable to attend the live webinar, the video will be available for purchase by contacting the J Althea Creative Consulting team.

About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

