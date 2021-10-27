Flourish in the Wake of Pandemic, Si.Se.Sa. Launches Its Latest Collection and Open New Boutique for a More Comfortable and Elegant Syar'i Experience

Grand opening of Si.Se.Sa . boutique in Jakarta involves a number of celebrities, which held with strict health protocols

55 latest premium clothing designs by Si.Se.Sa . ready to compete with international market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Si.Se.Sa., a leading Muslim fashion brand that carries the tagline Indonesia's leading syar'i, is back to welcome its loyal customers and Si.Se.Sa. lovers with the launch of 55 latest premium fashion designs, as well as marking the grand opening of Si.Se.Sa. boutique in Jalan Prapanca Raya No. 114-115, Kebayoran Baru - South Jakarta, on Saturday October 23rd 2021. The reopening of Si.Se.Sa. boutique and the launch of its latest collection also proves the toughness of the syar'i Muslim fashion business during the pandemic, as well as underscores Si.Se.Sa.'s creativity that never stops growing.



Merry Pramono (center) with Siriz Tentani (right) at Press Conference Grand Opening Si.Se.Sa. Jakarta Boutique



Irish Bella at Fashion Show 55 Latest Premium Clothing Designs by Si.Se.Sa.

"This year is even more special as Si.Se.Sa. marks 10 years in meeting the needs of the deluxe ready-to-wear syar'i Muslim fashion market. For us, there is no stopping or giving up on work, even in a pandemic situation with all its limitations. Instead, in this circumstances triggers Si.Se.Sa. to continue providing syar'i experience with style, comfort and elegant way," said Merry Pramono, senior fashion designer and advisor to Si.Se.Sa.

Premium materials and high-quality stitching, Si.Se.Sa. as the only Muslim fashion brand that holds a Swarovski co-branding partner license, re-embeds its trademark by using Swarovski in its entire collection.

"We always offer the best for all Si.Se.Sa. lovers wherever they are. Besides a new boutique look that is ready to pamper customers, we also ensure that all our collections are guaranteed quality and premiumness, even all Swarovski crystals for Si.Se.Sa. are designed directly by the Swarovski team in Austria. We also offer a comfortable shopping experience through the new face of our boutique. Today's grand opening is also a cure after two years without fashion show activities, as well as a gathering Si.Se.Sa. with loyal customers who have been waiting for the latest collections," said Siriz Tentani as Head of Business & Development Si.Se.Sa.

The fashion show for the new Si.Se.Sa. collection is fully supported by the halal cosmetic brand, Wardah. Since the beginning, Si.Se.Sa. has always collaborated with Wardah who has a business breath and a vision that goes hand in hand. The determination to make the creative industry proud in the country as well as to prove that the halal industry is a promising market, make these two big brands have in common. The support from Wardah made Si.Se.Sa. increasingly prominent as a major player in the Muslim fashion business, which this time was shown through the charming appearance of the latest designs which were also performed by a number of celebrities, such as Annisa Trihapsari, Irish Bella and Dinda Hauw.

"We understand that in the current pandemic conditions, creativity, adaptation and collaboration are the keys to continue to survive and even excel in the competition. Therefore, in addition to continuing our partnership with partners that are in line with the spirit of Si.Se.Sa., the grand opening of the Si.Se.Sa. boutique and the launch of new collection this time, we also make it virtually. This allows Si.Se.Sa. lovers who are outside Jakarta and even outside Indonesia, can still be updated and can enjoy special moments today. A total of 55 looks from 10 sequences from Si.Se.Sa.'s latest collection were shown for the first time," said Sansa Enandera, Head of Creative Si.Se.Sa.

Through the new designs, Si.Se.Sa. proves that whatever the needs and momentum, Si.Se.Sa. can be relied on as an outfit that is both elegant, comfortable and most importantly covers the body parts that must be covered according to the provisions. The latest sequences from Si.Se.Sa. which were launched at the grand opening of the Si.Se.Sa. boutique in Jakarta today, consist of:

Home Dress

Si.Se.Sa. collection is designed with silhouettes loose cuts and girly looks, with pastel chiffon material for daily wear. There are 2 beautiful printing options, namely hand-drawing tulips and monograms that Si.Se.Sa. lovers can choose, combined with khimar bergo made from crepe.

Si.Se.Sa. Sport

A more casual look with a sporty style and materials that absorb sweat at its best, will be obtained in this collection. The jacket combined with dress and khimar made of t-shirt material looks attractive with a choice of dark or light colors such as mustard and navy blue.

Si.Se.Sa. Man

This time, Si.Se.Sa. also launched a collection for men, with two choices. The first one is Si.Se.Sa. Man Casual, which comes with a polo shirt model combined with Si.Se.Sa.'s signature colors; and Si.Se.Sa. Men Semi-Casual for men's clothing made of linen.

Abaya & French Khimar

This collection focuses on long khimar and loose abaya models, made from chiffon in black and pastel colors. Abaya & French Khimar customized by Si.Se.Sa. is designed in such way that can be directly worn with the niqab model which suitable to complement worship activities in the holy land. Si.Se.Sa. lovers will also be pampered with a very elegant handmade embroidery mosaic themed.

Floral Beach

Girly silhouette is the essentials pick from the latest collection, with bright and pastel colors in lightweight materials. Mix and match clothes with accessories for beach vacation or even wearing it outdoor, Si.Se.Sa. lovers can still wear the floral beach sequence comfortably.

Nautical

Nautical themed printing motifs with bold colors is the characteristic of this collection. Si.Se.Sa.'s creativity in "juggling" sailor clothing models to become syar'i clothing will give a unique experience for those who wear this collection.

Sweet Rainbow

The layer model design, made of premium chiffon with Swarovski is an elegant choice for the formal look of Si.Se.Sa. lovers. The impression of elegance and comfort is undeniable in this collection that match perfectly with bright colors.

Si.Se.Sa. Batik

The heritage of Indonesian culture in elegant syar'i clothing is the foundation of this looks. It seems that batik can also be presented in a sweet feminine style with softer colors and light comfortable materials.

Si.Se.Sa. Wedding

Dress up for special moments in gray and dust of Swarovski sprinkles deserves to become a dream of Muslim women. Looking beautiful in syar'i clothing is now a dream come true for Si.Se.Sa. lovers.

Understanding the tastes and needs of customers is the key for Si.Se.Sa. to survive and even continue to be the superior in its class. "Since deciding to dress in syar'i about 5 years ago, my choice fell to Si.Se.Sa. as a pioneer in syar'i Muslim clothing. Premium material, neat stitching details, luxurious but not overdone genuine Swarovski crystal cladding; makes me more comfortable wearing it. The various colors and models also make Si.Se.Sa. can be used by various ages for various occasions. For me, Si.Se.Sa. is not just clothes, but is a good symbol especially for Muslim women so that they can look beautiful, elegant and comfortable in accordance with religious provisions," said Anisa Trihapsari, a celebrity and one of the Si.Se.Sa. lovers who have become a loyal customer.

Not only focusing on design, Si.Se.Sa. is also keen to see opportunities and the Muslim fashion market from the business side and confident to be able to bring the name of Indonesia to the world through the halal industry, especially Muslim clothing. In Indonesia, Si.Se.Sa. has 17 boutique branches spread across the cities: Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Makassar, Banjarmasin, Pekanbaru, Balikpapan, Yogyakarta, Cirebon, Palembang, Bandung, Lampung, Serang, Samarinda, Pontianak, Jambi and Batam.

"We understand that Indonesia's ranking is always in the top list of halal industry players in the world. This condition is certainly an opportunity that should not be allowed to pass, Si.Se.Sa. is ready to support Indonesia's industry to advance and penetrate the international market. Supported by our readiness in terms of service, our customers in various countries in Southeast Asia can easily get the Si.Se.Sa. collection as well as experience the shopping experience at our boutique through our website and social media accounts," concluded Senaz Nasansia, Head of Finance & Marcomm Si.Se.Sa.

About Si.Se.Sa.

Si.Se.Sa. is a syar'i fashion brand designed by three sisters Siriz Tentani, Senaz Nasansia and Sansa Enandera; who are the daughters of a senior Indonesian fashion designer, Merry Pramono. The name Si.Se.Sa. taken from the first two letters of Siriz, Senaz and Sansa. Established in 2011, Si.Se.Sa specifically provides ready-to-wear clothing and appears as a fashionable syar'i fashion brand with a feminine and elegant style. Si.Se.Sa. which is a pioneer in Islamic syar'i clothing in Indonesia, has the tagline Indonesia's Leading Syar'i. The hallmark of hijab and long dresses with designs decorated with Swarovski, quality stitching, premium materials, and feminine details; make Si.Se.Sa. achieved great success in Southeast Asia. Please contact us at https://sisesa.co.id/ and also social media Instagram @sisesaclothing and Sisesa Syari 's YouTube channel.

Contact:

Fanny Harun – Si.Se.Sa. Marketing Communication

ffandiyah14@gmail.com

