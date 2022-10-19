Flowbird Group and NYCDOT Launch New and Improved ParkNYC Mobile Parking App

MOORESTOWN-LENOLA, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowbird Group, the leader in curbside management and urban mobility solutions, launched the ParkNYC app in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022. The release of the mobile parking app allows motorists to conveniently pay for on-street parking and municipal parking lots using a mobile device. The ParkNYC app positions Flowbird at the heart of the country's most competitive parking markets.

"NYCDOT is proud to bring an improved parking experience to New York City motorists. Many busy New Yorkers rely on parking across the city, and the new app makes the payment process more convenient and less time-consuming," said Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The new ParkNYC app, implemented by New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) and operated by Flowbird, extends service to the tens of thousands of parking locations across the five boroughs. Established ParkNYC users' wallet credits will carry over to the new Flowbird app, providing a seamless transition to the new and improved application. Setting up a new account is quick and simple after the app is downloaded to a mobile device from the App Store or Google Play Store. Accounts can be set up for individual motorists or for businesses to manage their fleets.

The new ParkNYC app in New York City includes a modern and user-friendly interface, featuring the ability to pay as you go for a parking session and the continued ability to pre-load a ParkNYC wallet. Users can check how much time is remaining, choose to receive push notifications when time is about to expire, and extend their time to the maximum limit without returning to their vehicle. All transactions and receipts are saved in the user's account on the app to be viewed later if needed.

Flowbird partnered with NYCDOT to design a brand new end-user portal for ParkNYC and to ensure a successful transition to the new app. Flowbird's elite back-office management suite provides immediate in-depth reporting of all meter and mobile transactions, making it easier than ever to manage the parking system in real time, while making data-driven decisions for the future.

"We are thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with NYCDOT and be part of such a world-class operation to provide better parking solutions for its residents, visitors, and professionals, focusing on user experience and leveraging our global expertise in mobile technology," said Benoit Reliquet, President, Flowbird America. "After Paris, Stockholm and Hong Kong, we are delighted to contribute to one of the world's largest and most vibrant urban tech ecosystems in the City that never sleeps. A special thanks go out to all teams involved."

Flowbird has been a longstanding partner with NYCDOT since 1993 when the City was one of the first in the United States to implement on-street multi-space parking pay stations. Since then, the City has expanded their contract with Flowbird to include nearly 14,000 solar-powered pay stations, managing 80,000 on-street parking spaces.

New York City joins the thousands of other towns and cities across the United States, and globally, using the Flowbird app. Flowbird's continued growth reflects the success in providing simple and convenient solutions for parking and mobility. For more information, please visit www.ParkNYC.org.

