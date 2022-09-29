Flower Chimp Committed to Enhance Customer Experience with Commercial Drone Delivery

Local flower delivery company, Flower Chimp, is working towards their first commercial drone delivery in the Klang Valley

Flower Chimp, one of the region’s largest online flower and gifting retailers, is currently prototyping commercial drone deliveries in Malaysia. The company aims to re-invent and integrate environment-friendly delivery methods and green technologies into their operations by the end of 2023.

Known for its same day delivery service offering across Southeast Asia, Flower Chimp has seen business blossom in the last years by constantly striving to be at the forefront of implementing cutting edge technology to maximize customer satisfaction. The brand commits to its mission of providing unique freshness, superior flower quality, and competitive value with every single order.

Flower Chimp’s steadfast commitment in creating fast, simple, and memorable gifts has paved the way for the brand to take a step further within the e-commerce industry by integrating technology more actively into their brand. In line with the Malaysian government’s action plan through Malaysia’s National Industry 4.0 Policy, which envisions Malaysia as a strategic partner for smart manufacturing, a primary destination for high-technology industries and opportunities, Flower Chimp aims to position itself among the trailblazers within the e-commerce and logistics space in Malaysia through the utilisation of drone deliveries.

“With a lot of unrealistic hype in the drone industry, logistics is actually an area that embraces the drone technology as a very real delivery service option. We at Flower Chimp understand the importance of integrating our brand to progress along with the nation and industry,” said Maximillian Lotz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

This drone delivery pilot will not only position Flower Chimp as a brand that is unique within the industry but also one that is in-tune with ever evolving landscape. Also noting that sustainability has become an important aspect for brands globally, Flower Chimp is actively doing their part in ensuring that they work towards ensuring that their brand implements sustainable technologies. Drone deliveries will not only be a step in the right direction in integrating more green technology within the company but also one that works towards being a more sustainable brand.

“We want our customers to know that we care; not only for them but also for the environment and their future. Hence, it is prudent for us as a brand to be able to adjust ourselves to move forward with greener options and initiatives,” said Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Niklas Frassa.

“Our vision to be more than just another flower company is something we hold extremely close to our hearts. We want to be a household name when it comes to sending flowers to your loved ones, to be a brand that cares about both people and the environment. We believe initiatives such as this drone delivery pilot will clearly set us apart from other brands in the industry, proving that engaging in sustainable practices can go hand-in-hand with driving strong business results,” said Frassa.

Flower Chimp focusses on reducing its carbon-based emissions as it negates traditional delivery efforts as well as reduces waste in the form of packaging. With the drones only being able to carry lighter loads, a more lighter form of packaging is in development which also, in turn, will double as being more sustainable.

About Us: A subsidiary of Limitless Technology, Flower Chimp is one of the largest online flower retailers in Southeast Asia with fulfilment centres in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. This gifting flagship brand has achieved market leadership in several markets including Malaysia and Singapore, within just three years of launch. Flower Chimp strives to deliver the best great value with every single order for any gifting occasion. Founded in 2016 in Malaysia, Flower Chimp offers same-day delivery for over 600 unique gifting SKUs across South East Asia. Using their brand power, Flower Chimp has managed to tie in the language and sentiments that only flowers can express highlighting that they are in the business of uniting people. The “Flower Chimp Guarantee” stands for delivering unique freshness, superior flower quality, and competitive value of every single order. Simply delivering happiness, one blossom at a time. For more information, visit www.flowerchimp.com, https://www.facebook.com/FlowerChimpMY, and https://www.instagram.com/flowerchimp/

