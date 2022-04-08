Flower Chimp’s Latest Gift Collection Unravels the Beauty of a Mother’s Love

—

Philippines’ online gift portal, synonymous with flowers - Flower Chimp, unveiled a dazzling new assortment of gifts with the arrival of its Mother’s Day 2022 Flowers Collection.

Flower Chimp is known for its wide array of flowers that include exclusive collections, such as anniversary flowers, birthday flowers, graduation flowers, and even an assortment of flower bundles. No matter the celebration, Flower Chimp brings you wonderful gifts to celebrate your precious moments. With its latest range of Mother’s Day Flowers, the brand is set to deliver heartfelt gifts to every mom across The Philippines.

Ina, ilaw ng tahanan – Mothers are the light of our home. A mother’s sacrifice and love for her children extends far past their time at home. Mothers take on multiple roles within the family – a doctor, a teacher, a cleaner, a cook, a stylist, and of course, a friend! Long after they leave home, children are showered with love and affection, whether mom may be near or far. This selfless love is the inspiration behind Flower Chimp’s incredible Mother's Day gifts - as an ode to that extraordinary woman in your life.

With the recent circumstances of the pandemic and social distancing, we may still be far away from home, missing our mom, unable to celebrate Mother’s Day with her. In such cases, a surprise delivery of fresh, colorful blooms is sure to put a smile on her face. Each bouquet, flower basket, and gift bundle in Flower Chimp’s Mother’s Day 2022 Collection is handmade with a great deal of attention to detail. Their expert florists craft intricate floral creations with multicolored Carnations - as a symbol of devotion, purity, protection, and healing, representing a mothers’ love. Each ensemble is available for a limited time only, so every gift is as wonderfully unique as your mom.

Want to make your present extra special? Flower Chimp offers an array of add-ons for that special, heartfelt touch. Cakes, balloons, chocolates, and plushies add life and love to each ensemble of flowers. Can’t think of what to add? Flower Chimp’s specially curated Mother’s Day 2022 bundles are the perfect pick for a pleasant surprise - filled with everything mum would love.

While the brand offers same-day deliveries on most of its flower selections, Flower Chimp's exclusive discounts and promotions on its array of flower bouquets and more, customers stand to save more when shopping early for Mom’s special gift! Flower Chimp’s Mother’s Day flowers are available for pre-order now – so what better way to send your love and affection for mom than with a fresh bunch of flowers? Take this opportunity to send a bouquet full of love to Mom this Mother’s Day, with Flower Chimp’s collection – made with love, especially for mum.



