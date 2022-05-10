FLOWERS - A TIMELESS GESTURE THAT WILL NEVER GO OUT OF FASHION

—

How Flower Chimp Flourished Across Indonesia, One Smile At A Time

As we slowly but surely step out of our isolated bubbles, as a nation - the world of life, laughter, and celebration becomes our oyster once again.



Over the past two years, since March of 2020 - we, as a world, and as a nation, have learnt and grown beyond our wildest imaginations. While human contact, celebrations, get-togethers, and other mundane intricacies of life were nothing beyond an overlooked facet of the human experience, these very moments suddenly became a sort of privilege to all of us - something we’d long to experience for weeks, months, and eventually years to come.



Amidst these new norms though, one very human emotion never failed to flourish - the desire to love. While we may not have been able to physically join our loved ones in their special moments, during the global health scare - the unwavering hope of sharing the love and celebrations never diminished. Joining in each other's biggest moments, mini-milestones, and even times of need, one thing brought us all closer together - the gift of giving. Sending a memento of love, gratitude, or togetherness in the form of the perfect gift, is what made all the difference during these trying times. Not to mention, the advent of technology - that paved the way for us to be there in spirit with our dear, whether near or far away.



One such champion of these unprecedented times - Flower Chimp, South East Asia’s leading gifting and flower delivery expert, was able to join in making our moments far apart, just that much more special with what they do best - the gift of love. Specializing in an array of gorgeous flower arrangements, bouquets, gifts - and more, the brand found itself playing a pivotal role in bringing people together, even before 2020. With specialized curations crafted with love, by Indonesia’s top florists, for all of life’s occasions, Flower Chimp found itself playing an especially integral role amidst the pandemic, with increasing orders from customers across the nation, and beyond - looking to send a bunch of love to their loved ones. One thing was clear as the brand saw a rise in its orders even during trying times when the market looked bleak, two things could never go out of fashion - flowers and love.



As the pandemic saw its ebbs and flows, guidelines continued to evolve, and people grew accustomed to their new norms - this one certainty remained, as love continued to flourish. Even today, as we step back into the world we once knew and loved - the one thing that remains the same is the importance of sharing a little love every chance we get, with the perfect, heartfelt gift. Continually expanding its array of gorgeous floral curations - Flower Chimp continues to pave the way to smiles and love, across the nation - one bloom at a time.



Whether it’s for that special someone’s birthday, graduation, special celebration, or simply just because - make their day with the perfect gift, made to bring on the brightest of smiles; only with Flower Chimp.

About Limitless Technology

Founded in 2016 by German entrepreneurs Maximilian Lotz and Niklas Frassa, Limitless Technology saw its beginnings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – eventually expanding across Southeast Asia through Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore.



Specially catering to consumers in the gifting and lifestyle e-commerce segment, the group strives to serve the growing demand for gift delivery services across Southeast Asia with high caliber technologies, services, and teams.



Contact Info:

Name: Amol Kale

Email: Send Email

Organization: PT. BUNGA DAN HADIAH

Website: https://www.flowerchimp.co.id/



Release ID: 89074676

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.