Fluence Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific Region, Opens Local Office in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, opening a local office in Taiwan to further engage in the country's energy storage market. According to the Energy Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, by the end of 2023, Taiwan's cumulative installed renewable energy capacity had reached 17,916 MW, an increase of 150% from 2019. This consistent year-over-year growth in renewables to meet the country’s ambitious clean energy targets is positioning Taiwan as a prime regional market for energy storage.

“We are proud to announce our expansion in Taiwan, a key market for energy storage in the Asia-Pacific region. Having already successfully collaborated with local partners to complete 10 storage projects in Taiwan, this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to the region,” said Jan Teichmann, SVP & President APAC at Fluence. “Harnessing our cutting-edge energy storage technology and leveraging our extensive field experience, we are committed to enhancing the reliability and stability of Taiwan's power grid. Together with our customers, we aim to accelerate the pace of the energy transition, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future for the region.”

To date, Fluence has been selected to deliver over 2 GW energy storage projects within the Asia-Pacific region to help enhance grid stability and promote the region’s clean energy transition. Globally, Fluence has deployed and contracted 8.7 GW of energy storage projects.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

