Fluence Surpasses 20 GWh of Deployed and Contracted Battery-based Energy Storage Systems Globally

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, today announced the company has surpassed 20 GWh of deployed and contracted storage systems globally. This industry-leading milestone marks a new era of scale in battery-based energy storage installations and growth.



The global battery storage market is growing at rapid speed, with front-of-the-meter additions1 on track to hit approximately 158 GWh annually by 2030 according to the BloombergNEF 2H 2023 Energy Storage Market Outlook. The global transition from traditional power to renewable resources is driving the need for cost-effective and flexible assets like energy storage. As the need grows, so does the scale of projects and the role of energy storage as a key enabler of the clean energy transition.

“As the scale and complexity of battery storage projects continue to grow, few technology providers can deliver the breadth of solutions and experience needed to succeed in this rapidly evolving market. This milestone highlights the trusted role Fluence plays for our customers and partners around the world. Our industry-leading scale and proven success in delivering on the needs of our customers – including competitive products, seamless digital integration, supply chain diversity and security, and best in class reliability, is what sets us apart in this market,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. “As we enter this new era of scale in battery energy storage, Fluence is well positioned to deliver for our customers globally. We will continue bringing new products and capabilities to market while providing services, support, and digital solutions to help customers generate the most value from their operations.”

Fluence has partnered with customers to deploy some of the world’s largest and most complex energy storage systems. The global fleet of Fluence assets has nearly 3 million operating hours to date. Most recently, Fluence was selected by AGL Energy Limited (AGL) to deliver a 500 MW / 1000 MWh energy storage system for the Liddell Battery Project in New South Wales. It is the biggest energy storage system announced to date that Fluence will be designing, engineering, and constructing in Australia and will provide critical firming capacity to help enable the country’s energy transition. In 2022, Fluence announced commercial operation of the Luna Battery Storage Project and the Lancaster Area Battery system, a combined 227 MW / 908 MWh energy storage complex in California that utilizes Fluence storage products, services, and software to support resilient and flexible power grids.

Leading the industry in developing new applications for energy storage, Fluence is shaping how power networks operate and addressing challenges of the energy transition. One of those challenges is increasing grid congestion caused by the massive expansion of renewable energy sources, bringing the need for more grid reinforcement and relief interventions. To address this challenge, Fluence is deploying three energy storage-as-transmission-asset projects for transmission system operators in Germany. These include a 250 MW Grid Booster for TransnetBW and two Grid Booster systems with a combined power capacity of 200 MW for TenneT TSO. These projects will increase transmission capacities of existing power lines, minimize grid interventions, increase renewable penetration, reduce grid expansion, and improve security of supply. TenneT’s Grid Boosters will use Fluence Ultrastack™, an advanced energy storage product designed for transmission grids.

Fluence recently announced the release of Gridstack Pro, an advanced energy storage product built for the next era of utility-scale projects. Gridstack Pro is the latest offering in the Gridstack product line, which is trusted by leading power generators around the world to deliver safe and reliable grid services.

1Global market excluding projected utility-scale deployments in China; does not include commercial or residential deployments.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

