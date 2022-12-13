Flujo debuts the Ayla Series of ergonomic chair

Flujo was inspired to provide the most comfortable chair by focusing on both ergonomics and aesthetics.

The Flujo Ayla is an evolutionary product designed to reduce tensions, stresses and pressures in the arms, shoulders, back and neck by introducing the UNIQUE Backrest Glide System, for the workspace of the future.

Flujo today announced Ayla Black and Ayla Grey, the most evolutionary ergonomic chair lineup ever. Featuring the Backrest Glide System™ - a new market-leading innovative system vs all other competing products. Ayla adopted the dual direction 4-step system, allowing the backrest height to be fully accustomed while seated and tilted back, making Ayla practically the only chair in the market which allows dynamic adjustments while you are seated. This allows the user to find the best backrest height for any body size. With the beautiful, strong and durable Mesh by DuPont for its seat and back rest .With strong and light weight, high performing eco-friendly materials, Ayla introduces a new class premium ergonomic chair.

These groundbreaking advancement make Ayla even more indispensable for our everyday work. The Ayla will be available in two colours Grey & Black, Pre-orders start on Friday 22 October 2022 in Singapore.

An Evolutionary Design and the Most Advanced features on an Ergonomic Chair

Backrest Glide System

Ultrawide Headrest

The Flujo Ayla Ultrawide Headrest features a versatile and angulating headset to support the head and neck. It is vertically and horizontally adjustable, with tilt angles to suit your neck posture, no matter your height.

Innovation with Performance Dupont Mesh

Ayla features the beautiful, strong and durable Mesh by DuPont for its seat and back rest.

DuPont is a leader in polymer and textile sciences since the early 1900s and has continued their legacy of innovation in performance fibers.

The stronger and light weighted, high performing eco-friendly materials, provides Ayla the quality support that users expect in a premium ergonomic chair.

Vertebrae Assist

Ayla built-in Vertebrae Assist System reinforces the lower back with an adjustable lever, offering stress-free support to different lumbar posture.

To further enhance the ergonomic design, we chose the Mesh by DuPont, a mesh-fabric which allows for ventilated support in targeted zones of muscular tensions, improving users' experience and comfort.

CoreTilt

The Ayla CoreTilt technology balances and distribute the body weight supporting your back and spine by providing the most appropriate support. The CoreTilt lever supports 4 reclining positions, allowing adjustment to your preferred position as you recline.

Adjust Control Panel

The Ayla Adjust Control Panel streamlined design allows users to adjust the seat, lumbar and height with ease, eliminating cumbersome user experiences by forgoing mechanical controls and spring mechanisms which are regularly used in the work-chair market

MegArmRest

Ayla introduces the MegArmRest that allows adjustments to the armrest's height, angles and directions. The MegArmRest Extra Large surface provides ample support to the elbows and arms comfortably, regardless of your height, angles or directions.

Sit and Slide

Ayla incorporates the Sit and Slide system, a weight-activated mechanism responding to your body as you sit and change posture . The integrated mesh-fabric seat provides the necessary support and ventilation, improving your comfort level when you sit in the chair.

About us

Flujo is a Singapore Ergonomic Eco-System company that specializes in ergonomic furniture and solutions We are determined to be a trusted brand to our customers. Designing with driving factors of innovation and customer-centric as core beliefs of our products, we are committed to understanding your needs. We strive to be the No 1 Ergonomic Chair and Height Adjustable Brand in Singapore.

