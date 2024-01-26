FlyBasis.com Unveils First-Ever Online Travel Agency That Lets Consumers Book Consolidator Fares Completely Online

With FlyBasis.com, ordinary travelers can now book rates that used to be exclusively for travel agents. Its unparalleled convenience allows ordinary travelers to experience the luxury of business class travel at a fraction of the cost.

—

FlyBasis.com has emerged as a game-changing platform where leisure travelers can effortlessly book consolidator rates online. Consolidator rates, which are fares that airlines sell in mass to travel agencies, have long sparked outrage among travelers who need to go through intermediaries to secure them.

For a long time, airlines have been selling consolidator fares in mass to dedicated consolidators which sell them to travel agents who sell them to consumers. Consumers can’t buy them directly and have to go through a travel agent, which means enduring a time-consuming back-and-forth dialogue.

FlyBasis.com, however, changed the game by launching the first OTA (Online Travel Agency) that lets consumers book consolidator fares completely online. “Previously, these were only bookable through travel agents. Consumers would have to call an agent back and forth and it’s a painful waiting game. We’ve solved this problem by letting consolidator rates be booked as if consumers were travel agents. Except they don't have to be,” a representative said in a statement.

The platform's user-friendly search engine grants access to just as many private contracts as a travel agent would. It has eliminated all middlemen and has challenged the archaic systems employed by skyluxtravel.com or business-class.com which requires travelers to navigate the complexities of booking wholesale airfare through intermediaries. In an era where self-sufficiency is paramount, FlyBasis.com has put the power back into the hands of the traveler.

“With FlyBasis, booking tickets is just as easy as you would on united.com. We’ve built the GDS from the ground up with the intention of letting leisure travelers book these fares and not travel agents. For us, simplicity is the key,” the representative added. FlyBasis.com's unique position as the only consolidator in the world where travelers can search and book online sets it apart from the competition. Its robust search engine allows travelers to explore numerous flight options with an average discount rate of 64%.

The platform's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the booking process. A dedicated human support team is available via phone, chat, or email, ensuring that travelers receive the assistance they need anytime, anywhere. FlyBasis.com has been an industry game-changer by eliminating change fees and offering full refunds on tickets canceled up to 7 days prior to departure.

Security is a top priority for FlyBasis.com, with all payments handled by authorize.net, the world's largest payment processor. The platform adheres to PCI, DSS, and GDPR regulations to guarantee the protection of user data, providing peace of mind to travelers.

On its website, customers can check out FlyBasis reviews showcasing the experience of leisure travelers who get to enjoy the luxury of traveling in business class for the price of economy. On TrustPilot, FlyBasis has a 4.8 rating out of 5 based on 1000+ customers, making it a leading platform for booking consolidator rates online.

Louiela, a leisure traveler, wrote this in a review: "I have to say, I was thoroughly impressed with the entire process. From making my reservations to actually going on my trip, everything was incredibly easy and hassle-free. Also, they have the cheapest flights. I couldn't be happier with the outcome."

Mary, another frequent flyer who loves traveling with her husband, loved that FlyBasis.com "filters everything and is significantly easier to use and faster than any other site."

"You can also tailor the search to your own criteria, such as your preferred airline, or simply browse with approximate calendar dates. The website clearly indicates which seats are currently available at the lowest prices," wrote Mary in a separate review.

FlyBasis.com has stood out as a go-to platform for leisure travelers seeking a convenient, cost-effective, and hassle-free way to book consolidator rates online. As the platform redefines the landscape of travel booking, travelers can now enjoy the benefits of business class travel without the need for intermediary agents. For more information, leisure travelers may visit www.flybasis.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Xavier

Email: Send Email

Organization: FlyBasis

Website: https://flybasis.com/



Release ID: 89119583

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.