The Flying Electric Car: Xpeng Sale On Xpeng Electric Vehicle Models Begins

Purchase available for Xpeng Electric Vehicle Models with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether

Xpeng Electric Vehicle is pleased to announce its new discount model: With just a few weeks left for the January discount sale to end, users can own by making an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and spreading the remaining payments in installments over 5 years.



Xpeng aims to help save the environment by making people switch to Electric and owning an affordable Chinese Electric Vehicle Brand.

Users Can Buy Xpeng Electric Vehicle Models with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. And with over 100,000 Vehicles ordered since the beginning of the JANUARY discount sale, users can get their Xpeng Electric Vehicle while the discount offer lasts.



The Xpeng Models G3i, P7, P5, G9, and The Flying Xpeng EVTOL are all high-quality electric vehicles and with the Xpeng Xpilot feature, users can get better self-driving features on their electric vehicle.



Further to note is that Xpeng is listed and trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and it is enough assurance to customers that the Xpeng brand will stay at the top of quality delivery for customers.

The Xpeng brand has been expanding and has recently opened stores in Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, and just in 2022, they exhibited their flying Electric vehicle in the skylines of Dubai.

It is easy to see why Xpeng is the electric vehicle of the future, and users are being offered the chance to join in championing the cause of saving the planet by going electric.

Xpeng aims to save the environment by owning an electric vehicle today to reduce carbon emissions and global warming.

