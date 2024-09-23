Flyland Recovery Network Opens Prisma Recovery Center in Fort Myers, FL

Mental Health Treatment Facility Now Serving Fort Myers, Florida

Flyland Recovery Network, a national leader in the behavioral health industry, announced the opening of its eighth location. The new facility has been named Prisma Recovery Center and is located at 7205 Cypress Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907. This 49-bed facility provides immersive mental health treatment for those struggling with Anxiety, Depression, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder I and II, Borderline Personality Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and other mental health conditions.

This facility is equipped with the newest technology to provide patients with a more personalized and innovative experience. Each patient admitted is provided their own bedside tablet with access to a daily schedule, entertainment, and interactive therapeutic lessons. In addition, Prisma’s 24-hour medical staff completes required safety rounds using tablets that sync with tamper-resistant patient wearables.

"We are thrilled to expand our services with the opening of Prisma Recovery Center," said Ahmad Bryant, CEO of Flyland Recovery Network. "Our mission is to provide compassionate, patient-centered care that empowers individuals to reclaim control of their mental wellness. The Fort Myers community now has access to vital mental health resources that are more critical than ever before."

Knowing that each individual’s healing journey is not the same, Prisma focuses on developing individualized and comprehensive treatment plans for each patient. Clinical and holistic methods are intertwined to develop the most efficient and effective treatment plan suitable for each person. From the initial treatment plan to joining the alumni program, Prisma Recovery Center is there as a helping hand during each patient’s healing journey.

About Flyland Recovery Network

Flyland Recovery Network is dedicated to providing comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services across the United States. With a focus on evidence-based practices and personalized care, Flyland helps individuals overcome mental health challenges and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Flyland Recovery Network’s facilities accept most major health insurance as well as Tricare. The opening of Prisma Recovery Center is an exciting time for Flyland as they place their roots in the Fort Myers community.

Anyone is in need of mental health care services, the Flyland Recovery Network helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached by calling 1-888-354-1211.



