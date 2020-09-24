Flywire Announces Foundation Scholarship Winners for Fall 2020 Four students selected from over 800 applicants representing 85 countries and 290 higher education institutions GlobeNewswire September 24, 2020

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire, a high-growth vertical payments company, today announced the winners of its inaugural Flywire Charitable Foundation scholarship program. The scholarships were part of the Foundation’s pledge to invest in programs that remove the access and affordability gap for marginalized individuals and communities.

The Flywire Charitable Foundation, launched in June 2020, is a 501(c)(3) focused on improving equality, access, and affordability for underrepresented individuals in the global communities in which Flywire operates. The scholarship program is one of its first initiatives — designed to help students and their families better manage costs associated with their education.

Applications for Fall 2020 were open to any college student, graduate or undergraduate, in any country across the globe, studying global health & medicine or social justice. These disciplines were selected based on the urgent need in these areas around the world today. Four students were selected from over 800 applicants representing 85 countries and 290 education institutions. Submissions were judged based on why the student chose their area of study and their vision for using their education to impact positive change in the future.

Scholarships in Global Health & Medicine were awarded to:

Ishita Aggarwal, a Doctor of Medicine (MD) candidate from Canada studying at Queen's University in Canada.

Shekinah Doze, a Dietetics Major from the US studying at the University of Missouri-Columbia in the US.

Scholarships in Social Justice were awarded to:

Chloe Fung, an MSc candidate in International Disaster Management and Humanitarian Emergencies from Hong Kong studying at the London School of Economics in the UK.

Mahi Lal, an Economics Major from India studying at the College of Wooster in the US.

“We started the Flywire Foundation with the firm belief that we can have a very real impact by creating new opportunities in the global communities that we serve,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “The academic scholarships are a small but important first step towards that goal. There is a lot more to do, and the team at Flywire is really excited about taking that challenge on.”

Resources

About FlywireFlywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other payment companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organizations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

To date Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA and has offices around the world. For more information, visit www.flywire.com.

Media Contacts: for Flywire – US Tim Walsh +1 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com for Flywire – Europe CC Group Flywire@CCGroup.com