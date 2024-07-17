Flywire partners with HDFC Credila to streamline cross-border education loan payments from India

Flywire digitizes the cross-border payment experience for loans funded and managed by HDFC Credila, India's largest private loan provider.



Flywire expands its footprint in India to capitalize on the billions of dollars of payment volume from education loans.

BOSTON and MUMBAI, India, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that it has expanded its capabilities in India to streamline and digitize student loan payments for Indian students studying abroad. As part of this broader initiative, Flywire is partnering with HDFC Credila , the largest independent student loan provider in India, to enable Indian payers to seamlessly and digitally disburse their loan payments in their local currency (Indian Rupees) directly to higher education institutions all over the world. The partnership builds on Flywire’s existing success in India and helps the company capitalize on the significant market opportunity around Indian student loans, which Flywire estimates to be approximately $3+ billion in annual payment volume.

Solving a critical need for outbound Indian students as mobility peaks

Flywire’s partnership with HDFC Credila, one of India’s largest Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), simplifies the traditionally complex and costly process of making cross border education payments, where the source of funds is education loans. It is often fraught with complexity as lenders frequently lose track of the funds flow, and students have to take many steps and determine how to pay Tax Collected at Source (TCS) payments, regulated by the Government of India, which can vary based on the size of the loan and the entity granting the loan.

Flywire’s partnership with Credila solves these complexities for both loan providers like Credila and students. Leveraging Flywire’s software and payments technology, Credila maintains full visibility into each loan payment, streamlines refunds, and also simplifies the complicated Tax Collected at Source (TCS) calculations, saving students and providers time and money, while also ensuring compliance with applicable tax regulations.

The partnership also positions Flywire as the preferred payment method for students who use Credila as their primary loan provider, and streamlines the entire payment experience for them. Once students receive approval for the loan, they simply make the payment through Flywire all in Indian rupees. They can then track the payment through to when the funds are delivered to their university. This solution comes at a time when student loans are in high demand. According to the latest research from Statista, in the first half of 2023, NBFCs in India witnessed a growth of over 43 percent in their education loan book, which was mainly driven by demand for overseas education loans.

“We are thrilled to partner with Credila to vastly improve the way student loans are disbursed from India,” said Mina Fakhouri , VP of Sales for APAC & Global Agents at Flywire. “We believe Credila’s substantial footprint throughout India combined with Flywire’s powerful payments technology is solving a critical market need now for both students and lenders, and we look forward to ongoing innovation to drive even more value to our loan partners, payers, institutions and more.”

“Through our partnership with Flywire, our borrowers now have an easier way to pay their educational institutions with borrowed funds in Indian rupees, and HDFC Credila benefits from full transparency and trackability of overseas payments. We are delighted to partner with Flywire and thereby offer our borrowers an upgraded payment experience,” said Arijit Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Credila.

By solving for student loan payments, Flywire builds on existing momentum in India

Solving student loan disbursements builds on other recent momentum Flywire has generated in India, an important outbound student marketing. Flywire has recently established direct integrations to India’s three largest banks - including State Bank of India , HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - which accelerates Flywire’s footprint across the region and provides seamless, digital payment experiences to students in India, all from within their banking portals. To provide superior payer experiences, Flywire has invested in more local payer support and now offers around-the-clock support in 8 Indian languages, across a number of familiar channels. Additionally, Flywire has expanded its network of education agents and counselors, who are becoming increasingly important in placing Indian students into overseas colleges and universities.

