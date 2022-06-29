FMUSER BROADCAST Announces the Special Launch of FU-1000C Economic 1KW FM Transmitter and Packages for Philippines Local Warehouse

GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international FM transmitter manufacturer, FMUSER Broadcast, is helping the local radio stations in the Philippines for business expansion with the launch of FU-1000C China 1000w fm transmitter and packages.

FU-1000C FM transmitter 1000 watt offers a larger budget space and long-distance coverage and is good for building community radio stations, campus radio stations, FM church radio stations, town radio stations and mining area radio stations in Philippines.

As a 1000 watt FM transmitter specially designed for the complex and changeable climates in the Philippines, the FU-1000C is featured by:

XLR, SCA and USB supported

Automatic SWR protection

RF efficiency>75%

SNR≥70 dB (1 kHz, 100% modulation)

The FU-1000C 1000w FM transmitter, along with main radio station equipment packages will help save more costs for Philippines FM radio stations that are already under construction or planned to be constructed.

FU-1000C 1KW FM transmitter packages include:

FU-1000C+RDS encoder

FU-1000C+antenna system

FU-1000C+antenna system+RDS encoder

FMUSER has landed these packages to the local warehouses in Philippines and major online B2B platforms. A specialist is in charge of local sales services, NTC radio license applying, product fast delivery, real-time communucations, etc.

To celebrates the 13th anniversary of the foundation, FMUSER BROADCAST extra supplies in Philippines with the following transmitter series, wholesale orders are welcomed at good cost:

CZE church FM transmitters: CZE-7C 7W, CZE-05B 0.5W, CZE-15A/ 15B 15W，CZE-T251 25W.

15W，CZE-T251 25W. FMT low power FM transmitters for campus: FMT-50W, FMT-150W, FMT-200W, FMT-350W, FMT-600W, FMT-1KW.

FMT high power FM radio stations: FMT-2 KW, FMT-3.5 KW, FMT-5KW

About FMUSER: FMUSER is an expert manufacturer and supplier of radio broadcasting equipment from China, with local warehouses, logistics lines and service specialists are provided in the Philippines and many other countries. FMUSER supplies FM/TV broadcast stations around the world with complete radio turnkey solutions, holding complete broadcast product line from economical FM radio transmitters, broadcast antennas and studio to transmitter link equipment, etc. Good quality and affordable prices as always.

