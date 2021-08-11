F&NHB Achieves 100% Vaccination Rate of its Workforce in Klang Valley, Bentong and East Malaysia, 90% Nationwide

Providing a safer working environment to more than 1,000 F&NHB employees, contractors and suppliers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,000 employees, contractors, and suppliers of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB or the Group) and its associated companies have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccination as part of the F&N-PIKAS Programme (Program Imunisasi Industri COVID-19 Kerjasama Awam-Swasta). The vaccine drive was completed today at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC), Selangor.



Part of the F&NHB team on duty at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC), Selangor.

Through the national vaccine program, all the Group's vaccine-eligible employees and contractors in Klang Valley, Bentong and East Malaysia have been fully vaccinated, demonstrating a commitment to safeguarding employee health, well-being and #LindungDiriLindungSemua.

Lim Yew Hoe, Chief Executive Officer at F&NHB, said, "It is vital to protect our employees at varying work levels during challenging times like these. As a primary F&B producer, we have been working closely with various Government agencies to expedite the vaccination process for our people and supply chain community."

"Our proactive safety measures have helped us alleviate infection risk and ensure minimal impact on operations. We are thankful that our employees are now protected with vaccination," he added.

As of August, 90% of F&NHB's employees nationwide have received one dose of the vaccine.

"We would like to thank the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) for the efficient implementation of PIKAS and for the support from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, which has enabled F&NHB employees and partners within its supply chain to achieve herd immunity," added Lim.

F&NHB backs the Malaysian government's call to achieve herd immunity and continues to extend support towards the nation's COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

The Group drives the immunisation initiative by providing logistical and moral support through its #HidratkanDiriSihatkanBadan campaign, which aims to raise public awareness on the importance of maintaining optimal hydration levels during the vaccination period.

F&NHB has extended support towards the nation's frontliners and vulnerable communities' since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, over RM2 million products have been distributed directly or through NGO/community groups to beneficiaries nationwide. F&N products, including 100PLUS, the nation's number one isotonic drink, are currently distributed to both frontliners and vaccine recipients.

Tengku Syed Badarudin Jamalullail, Chairman of F&NHB, said, "We thank and commend the country's frontline heroes who have been working around the clock to serve the nation and the community groups providing relief to those most affected by the pandemic. We will continue to provide support for as long as needed during these unprecedented times.

Tengku Syed added, "To all Malaysians, let us brave through this and not be disheartened by the current situation. We can work together continuously and achieve a new norm that is effective and safe for all."

About Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB), a Malaysian-incorporated company listed on Bursa Malaysia's Main Board, has a rich history spanning 138 years and is synonymous with high-quality and halal products trusted by generations. The Group has an annual turnover of RM4 billion from its core businesses. It is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index for its strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. For more updates, visit www.fn.com.my & their Linkedln Page.

