F&NHB Spreads Cheer of Raya across States of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's leading food and beverage company Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) shared the joys of Hari Raya Aidilfitri with an annual nationwide programme to support over 500 individuals and families from vulnerable communities, totaling over RM 45,000 in contribution distributed.



F&N volunteers spread Raya cheer to an orphanage home at Kuantan

The programme was conducted across the states, including Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bahru, Kuantan, Johor Bahru, Seremban, Penang, Ipoh, Klang Valley, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, and saw 70 F&N volunteers contributing over 170 hours to the community. Through the programme, F&NHB also partnered with local organisations such as Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, Johor Darul Ta'zim FC, TV Alhijrah, Jabatan Agama Islam Selangor (JAIS) and Jabatan Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan (JAWI) to provide aid and necessities to children's homes, women and children's shelters, B40 and indigenous communities in the area.

"Hari Raya is a festive holiday to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, which is identical with celebration, compassion, forgiveness, and charity. So, it is the right time to contribute more to society by helping those who are less fortunate than us," said Felicia Liew, Human Capital Manager, an F&N volunteer in Kuching.

Aside from that, the company reached out to respective beneficiaries to understand their specific needs, such as groceries and necessities. As a result, the company had also distributed Raya packets, rice, cooking oil, cereal, biscuits, canned milk, and diapers.

The provided aids also included F&N products such as 100PLUS, F&N Condensed and Evaporated Milk, F&N Cordial, F&N Fun Flavors, F&N ICE MOUNTAIN, F&N SEASONS Soya Rose, and F&N Magnolia Milk, and also Sri Nona ketupat and sauces.

The programme was initiated in the spirit of sharing and caring to contribute to society. Moreover, the economic situation has yet to fully recover after two years of the pandemic that may have caused charity organisations struggle to get public funds to support their operations.

Community is the Company's Priority

F&NHB's social work is founded on an unwavering commitment to championing a community-driven brand, by Malaysians for Malaysians, and giving back to the community which has led to the success and growth of the company.

"We will always have the society as our priority and we are looking forward to conducting more campaigns to lighten the load of local vulnerable communities," said Karen Tan, F&NHB Director of Communications, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability.

Prior to the Raya Programme, 100PLUS initiated a Ramadan programme in April 2022 to give back to local communities. The 100PLUS Ramadan on-ground team joined hands with Persatuan Seniman Malaysia and MYDIN for the Program Bubur Lambuk to distribute 17,000 cans of 100PLUS ACTIVE (worth almost RM30,000) to the public during iftar in various locations across Malaysia.

During the drive, 100PLUS Brand Ambassador Syafiq Kyle made a special appearance to join local community volunteers in preparing the food for the communities in need and raising awareness of the importance to stay well-hydrated for the mental and physical boost during the fasting month of Ramadan.

About Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB), a Malaysian-incorporated company listed on Bursa Malaysia's Main Board, has a rich history spanning 138 years and is synonymous with high-quality and halal products trusted by generations. The Group has an annual turnover of RM4 billion from its core businesses. It is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index for its strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. For more updates, visit www.fn.com.my & their Linkedln Page.