FNP ropes in Jayley Woo as the Brand Ambassador for its Rebranding Campaign

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Identity change is not a new concept. But, an established gifting brand doing it certainly raises eyebrows. Doesn't it? We are talking about gifting giant Ferns N Petals changing its brand name to FNP, changing the logo and so on.

The floral journey that commenced in 2019 has transformed into a wholesome gifting experience with options as vast as an ocean. With cakes, hampers, plants, personalised items, fruit baskets, balloon decorations and numerous more kinds of products. Along with these diverse gifting options, they have revolutionised their ideology from being only an occasion-specific brand to a brand that promotes and encourages the celebration of emotions. You don't always need a reason to pamper your dear ones. FNP urges their customers to make every day extraordinary with a little gift of love.

There are several reasons for a brand to change its look, brand ethos and positioning. Whether it is to resonate with the customer or to match the image with the vision, FNP has made these major changes. They have revamped their logo. Where the old logo had elements of flowers forming a bouquet, the new one has a gift box that speaks the language of gifting. The gift box subtly signifies that FNP is a lot more than just a flower retailer and comes with an ocean of solutions catering to all the gifting needs irrespective of the category. The question with all these rebranding efforts remains is why? Well, to connect with their target audience and give them the right message that FNP is no longer about flowers, but rather a gifting brand that aims to provide sheer happiness to your near and dear ones with emotions gift-wrapped.

It is in these efforts that FNP has roped in the famous Singaporean blogger and actress Jayely Woo as their Brand Ambassador. Some of her popular works are C.L.I.F. (2011), C.L.I.F. 2 (2013) and Unexpected Strangers (2014). As an acclaimed actress who won the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes in the 26th Star Awards Ceremony in 2021, she has created quite an uproar with this Ad film. The brand has taken her on to be their Singaporean brand ambassador, as you can see in the video (youtube.com/watch?v=UPBHA3C1h2Y). In the video, launched on the 4th of July, Jayely talks about what she loves, be it being with plants, looking at framed memories or bingeing on a lip-smacking cake. She gets it all from the one-stop gift shop

Talking in detail about the rebranding, Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO Overseas said, "With the aim to become the household gifting brand in Singapore FNP has roped in Jayley Woo as a brand ambassador for FY 2022-23, with her huge fan following amongst the local population we will be able to reach out and convey to them about our brand and diversified offerings. The whole idea of doing this brand campaign in the country is to create a strong awareness of the brand in the market and offer them the whole gifting experience under one roof.

This will further help us position ourselves as a leading brand in the APAC region as we intend to set up our footprints in the other markets in the next 2 years. We have completed 3 years in the market and we feel that this is the right time for us to go to the mass audience and let them know about the brand and our local presence here. Our goal is to offer both the local and international flavours to the audience in every product type we cater to which makes us different and unique in the market."