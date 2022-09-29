Focus Digital Technology Group Expands Its Cybersecurity Portfolio & Plans To Go Global With Acquisition of Leading Cybersecurity Firm Iridium Global

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Digital Technology Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Iridium Global, an international cybersecurity services and technology provider.

The strategic acquisition of Iridium Global fits perfectly into Focus Digital Technology Group's overall plan to expand its global presence whilst strengthening the cybersecurity services and offerings to its already extensive client base. Together with Focus Digital Technology Group's comprehensive suite of IT services, products and solutions, the acquisition of Iridium Global will further enable – and 'bring focus to' – enterprises in Singapore and the region in their digital transformation journey.

"We're delighted to have Iridium Global join our family. We are strong advocates of technology efficiencies and this merger not only strengthens our group of companies, but also enables our customers to tap on the collective strengths of our companies seamlessly," said Dr Edwin Lee, CEO Focus Digital Technology Group of the acquisition.

"Iridium Global is privileged to be part of Focus Digital Technology Group and be part of a trusted 30-year brand. The merger will serve to further enhance the group's cybersecurity services and give our collective clients a more comprehensive and fully integrated solution to their individual needs," explained Mr KC Wong, CEO Iridium Global.

Focus Digital Technology Group is the holding company of Focus Computer, an IT systems integration and VAR solution provider with 30 years of heritage, Focus Digitech, a deep-tech digital transformation services provider, and Cybernatics, a revolutionary Cybersecurity Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), SaaS product company.

Focus Computer and Focus Digitech provide end-to-end IT systems integration and digital transformation services in the key areas of IT System Integration and Managed Services, DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Analytics, covering both the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific.

Iridium Global is a cybersecurity company that offers consultancy, audit and managed security services to its global clients. Leveraging on extensive experience in both the government and public sectors, the firm aims to deliver cutting-edge technological solutions, coupled with best practices and supported by a team of cybersecurity veterans to solve real-world threats faced by organisations of all sizes.

With the extensive experience and capacities serving both public and private organisations in cybersecurity, Cybernatics was birthed in 2022 with a mission to make military-grade cybersecurity solutions affordable to Small-Medium-Businesses, through a revolutionary and disruptive platform.

For more information on Focus Digital Technology Group, please visit www.focus.sg.

For investors' enquiries, please contact investorsrelations@focus.sg.