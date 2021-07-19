Focusing on innovation effectiveness, 2021 Effie Awards Greater China Round 1 judging for Business, Product, Service Innovation Specialty Category was successfully held!

HONG KONG, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 13, the Round 1 judging for Effie Awards Greater China Business, Product, Service Innovation Specialty Category was successfully held. 11 judges from different brands, agencies and third-party platforms attended the online judging.

"Business, Product, Service Innovation" is a new strategic specialty category of Effie Awards in 2021, aiming to recognize innovation single marketing and business activities, or entire marketing programs. Any action or business idea regarding innovation for the product, service or business that has had an exceptionally positive impact on the market position of a business, product or service.

Before the judging, Alex Xu, President of Effie Greater China and Senior VP of Effie Worldwide, shared the strategic planning and competition process of Effie Awards. He said, "Effie Greater China has been actively embracing all types of innovative, hoping to identify effective entries in the market, provide guidance and improve quality and efficiency in the new specialty category through collaboration with Kraft Heinz, thereby setting standards for industry, and even showcasing to the world the marketing practice from Chinese market."

Allen Cai, Consumer Market Insight/Digitalization/Media/Content at Kraft Heinz Asia, said in his sharing, "I have been Effie Awards Greater China judge two years in a row. This year, a new specialty category was launched through the cooperation with Effie Greater China. I hope to see brilliant entries in today's judging and I would like to thank all judges again for your support."

Alicia Gan, VP of Marketing at Effie Greater China, introduced the evaluation criteria of Effie's four pillars to the judges, followed by the judging process. The online judging lasted 3 hours reviewing a total of 9 entries, including 3 entries from business innovation and 6 entries from product/service innovation sub-categories. After reviewing a set of 3 entries, the judges actively discussed and shared their opinions and the innovative breakthrough of each case The innovative thinking reflected in the works triggered the judges' thinking and source of inspiration for new ideas.

According to the judges, this year's entries reflected industry trend in business, product and service innovation, and many cases have evolved in terms of creative interaction, by forming connection with consumers to create sustainable and replicable marketing models.

The establishment of the Innovation Specialty Category opens door to many new entrants from different industries and fields, which not only enriched the diversity of the competition, but also provided many excellent innovative entries and innovative ideas. The judges also expressed that they hoped these excellent cases could represent this specialty category by entering into the finalists and win at Effie awards.

So far, the online preliminary judging of 2021 Effie Awards Greater China Business, Product, Service Innovation Specialty Category was successfully concluded. We would like to thank all the judges for their valuable comments!

Business, Product, Service Innovation Specialty Category Committee (in alphabetical order of last name)

Allen Cai

Consumer Market Insight/Digitalization/Media/Content at Kraft Heinz Asia



Jessie Guo

Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft Greater China

Guo Xiao

Chief Marketing Officer of Pop Mart

Siyuan Aw

Chief Strategy Officer of BBH Shanghai

Eva Yao

Head of Marketing & Innovation, Digital Transformation Project Lead for AP Region at Bayer Healthcare China

Zhi Qiang

Head of Brand Marketing at Meituan

Business, Product, Service Innovation Specialty Category R1 Jury (in alphabetical order of last name)

Charley Dong

General Manager for Digital and Media of Fonterra Group

Fu Lu

Chief Marketing Officer of Jiang Xiao Bai

Gao Yuan

Head of Marketing Center (MC) Commercialization Division, Internet Business Dept., Xiaomi Group

Shan Zhe

Partner of Accenture Interactive

Wu Yue

Marketing Department Brand Director at Phoenix Metropolis Media Technology Co., Ltd.

