This folding “exoskeleton” from Hypershell can turbocharge your adventures - and be carried around in a backpack

Chinese robot startup Hypershell launches a new civilian exos on Kickstarter that offsets 30kilos weight with a 25km range - at a 6.5L size

Shanghai headquartered robot startup, Hypershell, today announces the launch of its innovative exoskeleton technology, Hypershell Omega. Scheduled to hit Kickstarter on March 7th 2023, Hypershell Omega hopes to revolutionise the world of nature-based ecotourism and provide increased mobility to millions.

Hypershell Omega is an all-purpose exoskeleton designed to provide unparalleled power and durability for everything from long distance treks to mountain search and rescue. Combining cutting-edge robotics and artificial intelligence, this exoskeleton boasts an impressive 25km (16 miles) range and analyses your first step to provide uninterrupted, customised support.

Hypershell Omega’s ultra-lightweight design makes the product effortless to transport and keep on hand for when you need that extra boost. This, together with a powerful 800w motor and 10ms response time, provides users with an increased level of support and useability never seen before.

At maximum output, the exoskeleton provides up to 30kg of ‘weight loss’, helping to reduce the impact on your body and keep you walking all day long.

Kelvin, founder at Hypershell, said, “Hypershell is very excited and proud to bring the Hypershell Omega to Kickstarter this month.”

“Exoskeleton products will unlock the threshold of human physical fitness, expanding human footprints further over unknown terrains. It will rebuild everyone’s work, life, and leisure fundamentally. Hypershell can’t wait to see how people use this product and hope to continue developing this technology with the support of Kickstarter.”

From a mountainous trek to a day at the museum, Hypershell Omega provides power and strength to those who need it, when they need it.

Find out more about Hypershell and support the Kickstarter campaign, here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hypershell/one-horsepower-ai-exoskeleton-powers-your-everyday-adventure-0?ref=b6a7os

About Hypershell

Hypershell started in 2018 when the core members discovered extraordinary possibilities in simulation research on the interaction of exoskeletons and human bodies. Backed by the data and Y-Combinator China, Hypershell is on a mission to continuously promote human progress. Since its establishment in 2021, Hypershell has been innovating technologies and products in the field of the exoskeleton to reshape people’s lifestyles and enable technology to empower life.

