Fong-Ding Food International Produces Tapioca Balls with Innovative Natural Ingredients to Meet Worldwide Bubble Tea Demands

NANTOU, Taiwan, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Taiwan based Fong Ding Enterprise, presents their innovative chewy boba, made from natural and locally sourced raw material to ensure food safety and quality, gearing up to meet the rising demand of bubble tea worldwide.

The Bubble tea trend is on a continuous rise throughout the world and though the trend started in Asia, the delicious drink is now enjoyed worldwide. Natural Bubble tea ingredients are crucial to some of the most loved brands, with Fong Ding priding itself as the customer-focused brand always satisfying customers with high quality bubble tea products.

Innovative yet traditional ingredients

In 2019, the bubble tea market's value was estimated to be USD $2.4 billion, and by 2027, they predict it to be worth USD $4.3 billion, according to World Tea News. Fong-Ding Food International helps to meet these demands with high-quality and innovative, customer-centered, natural Bubble tea ingredients.

Fong Ding's bubble tea ingredients are made following traditional methods, insisting on using complex and comprehensive construction techniques that produces high-quality boba that cooks quickly and can stay fresh and chewy even after being left out for 7 to 8 hours. The shape of the boba is produced under the concept of handmade boba, mimicking the shape of handmade boba, as if it is all hand-rolled and not from machines.

This makes each pearl ball like a black diamond that retains its originality to please customers' demanding taste buds. They are also made with natural ingredients with zero food coloring. Instead, Fong Ding uses natural essence from fruits, flowers, and honey into their flavored boba.

Long preservation for maximum quality

Fong Ding products are made in a dust-free room and shipped in vacuum packaging with the use of cryopreservation to help extend product storage time so it can last longer on the shelf. Fong Ding also offers Original Design Manufactures (ODM) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) In addition to purely manufacturing the product.

The company has four main types of boba available to clients:

Fruits - Consists of flavors taken from mulberry, passion fruit, pineapple, lychee, and peach.

Flowers – Light and sweet tastes of Jasmine, Calendula, Roselle, and Butterfly – Rose flavor are the most popular flavors as it contains real rose petals in the mix.

Tea – Earl Grey , Spring, Japanese, and Guanyin flavours.

Flavor -- Fong Ding also offers classic flavors such as honey, white caramel, maple sugar, brown sugar, sweet potato, and bai yu. Taro potato balls are the highlight of the classic flavors among customers.

Fong Ding strives for the production of bubble tea without zero artificial essence, earning them numerous certifications from luminary bodies such as the IAF World Certification Association, International ISO22000 certification, HACCP Food Safety and Hygiene Certification, SGS Inspection and FDA

Currently, the company is working to provide customized flavors and exclusive products as per customer demands and hopes to collaborate with global companies worldwide in the near future.

To find out more, visit Fong Ding's official website and https://fong-ding.en.taiwantrade.com/, or follow the company on Facebook to keep up with the latest development.

About Fong Ding

Fong Ding was established in 2022 in Taiwan. They believe in remaining innovative, offering high-quality products with a "customer first" approach. The company treats these methods as its core philosophies.

Fong-Ding provides services like original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM). They customize everything from colors, tastes, and visual effects.

Its mission is to put customers first, provide instant service, and meet marketing logic.

