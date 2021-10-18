Food Japan's First Online Edition Dishes Out Plant-Based Food Options for F&B Establishments

ASEAN's Dedicated Showcase on Japanese Food and Beverage, Technology and Services has returned as Food Japan 2021 ONLINE.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Japan 2021 ONLINE's 3-day only live meetings slated to take place from 20 – 22 October 2021 with Japanese suppliers across prefectures like Ishikawa, Kamakura, Shizuoka, and Toyama, will allow attendees the opportunity to access a wide variety of Japanese Food and Beverages (F&B), technology and services, according to Food Japan Executive Committee of OJ Events Pte Ltd.

Topped off with a whole new way of networking with suppliers and retailers on the platform, access to trade visitors is free and will remain available till 28 October 2021.

On the return of this year's Food Japan in a virtual format, His Excellency Jun Yamazaki, Ambassador of Japan to Singapore remarked, "...many attractive producers are participating in the event this year. I am certain that you will be able to find suitable product for your business… It is my sincere hope that this event not only will serve to further enhance the economic ties between the businesses of Singapore and Japan, but also will spark interest in Japanese food and culture among many Singaporean consumers. This, in turn, hopefully will also lead to people wanting to travel to Japan when the border control measures are eased."

Plant-Based Food Options for the Conscious Consumer

Many studies link meat-free or 'flexitarian' diets to health benefits and prevention of some illnesses. With the change in environment, lifestyle, and greater access to information through technology, consumers are paying more attention to the food and their sources. According to Innova Consumer's Survey in 2020, the top 4 reasons that consumers considered plant-based alternatives were – health, diet variety, sustainability, and taste.

As consumers power up on plant protein, opportunities relating to regional consumer preferences and sustainability expectations are attracting attention.

Recent research shows that the demand for plant-based food in Asia is forecasted to rapidly increase. Consumers adopting a plant-based diet, although taking up a small portion of the consumer base, are one of the fastest growing segments.

At ASEAN's largest showcase on Japanese F&B, Food Japan 2021 ONLINE showcases several alternative meat-free, plant-based F&B products for establishments shifting or considering a change in their menu offerings to prime themselves for the uptake in environmentally and socially conscious products.

Highlights include:

Ohara Co Ltd (Hokuriku Food Festival)– Plant-Based Hamburger

Made from soybeans and konjac, this plant-based hamburger also comes with a variety of sauces, such as tomato or teriyaki.



Biocosmo Co. Ltd – Mushroom Hamburger and Mushroom Meat

A food distributor and wholesaler of mushrooms and its related products, the company prides itself in supplying products which are "Healthy, Safe and Secure".



Tennensozaigura – Non-Alcoholic Sangria

Made from pesticide free domestic organic rice and fruit, the Sangria is fermented in natural wooden barrels. The alcohol content is then removed during the production process.

Other product categories on the platform include: Agricultural Products, Alcoholic Drinks, Confectionery, Dessert & Snacks, Food Manufacturing, Japanese Tea, Kitchen Instruments & Cookware, Processed Food, Seafood, and many more.

Enjoy a Taste of Japan with These Prefecture Highlights

High resolution photos and product details can be downloaded here.

Brand New Platform and Features

The first ONLINE edition of Food Japan allows trade visitors from all over the world to access the platform, request for quotes, and conduct meetings from the comfort of their homes! Features to look out for include:

Live Chats

Browse the Marketplace, and chat live with Japanese suppliers.



Request for Quotes

Send out requests for multiple quotations, review, and compare products easily.



Live Meetings (3 Days Only, 20 – 22 October 2021 )

Arrange to meet with suppliers and exhibitors face-to-face on the platform.



Marketplace

Access the wide variety of signature Japanese F&B products, innovative products as well as new-to-market brands in one place.

Registration is free, open to trade visitors only https://online.oishii-world.com/register. Food Japan 2021 ONLINE will be accessible to registrants from now till 28 October 2021.

For more information on Food Japan, visit http://oishii-world.com/en.

About Food Japan 2021 Executive Committee

Food Japan Executive Committee (of OJ Events Pte Ltd) is helmed by professionals with a strong track record of organising leading industry trade shows. The company serves to support and connect Japanese enterprises to international markets by providing effective sales and marketing platforms for their product and service offerings. Food Japan is the largest annual platform to connect the ASEAN and Japanese F&B industry. More information can be found at http://oishii-world.com/en.