At the Forefront of Creative Marketing: The Pinnacle Creative Recognised as Singapore's Top 500 SME

A highlight and milestone in the growth and development of one of Singapore's top marketing and creative agencies

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinnacle Creative has been awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award 2022. The SME 500 Award is granted by the Association of Trade & Commerce (Singapore), recognising the business' capabilities, such as leadership and workforce that led to the conferment of the award. Beyond the stringency of the original assessment, this year saw the added evaluation of the business' digital capabilities and its ability to adapt and transform in this changing time, which requires much sacrifice to implement without loss in quality.

Kelvin Lee, Creative Director and Founder of The Pinnacle Creative, gives his thanks to the people that have led the organisation in scaling new heights: "Since the pandemic hit, we were constantly faced with the dilemma of being comfortable by maintaining status quo or taking on the pressure of striving for excellence. I'm immensely proud of my team for choosing to do the latter time and time again."

The assessment comprises qualitative and quantitative aspects such as scalability in its market and the business development aptitude. The Pinnacle Creative has grown its outreach from small businesses and sole proprietors to larger corporations while still remaining true to its roots: helping clients reach their intended goals of increased audience size as well as increasing sales volumes.

Business Development Director and Co-founder Toy Wen Da also expressed his appreciation for the team and the recognition: "It is an honour to receive the SME 500 award. We are grateful for being recognised and we intend to live up to the level of success this award signifies. We have utmost gratitude to our team who have weathered this difficult period with us."

The Pinnacle Creative has always strove to serve its clients in the best ways possible. Strategies are painstakingly tailor-made and meticulously executed to ensure maximum results for the clients. Each client may be different, but their objectives are similar. Not simply a marketing agency, The Pinnacle Creative constantly innovates and magnifies the strengths their clients have in the digital arena. There are some clients plying the same trade, but their methods and strengths would lead to different strategies to garner the win.

"When it comes to branding strategies and creative inspirations, we are constantly on our toes. We are not afraid to challenge the norm, and this gives us the freedom to utilise unconventional marketing that works. Anyone can do marketing, but we aim to do effective marketing", remarks Associate Creative Director Ada Lee.

The recognition of the SME 500 Award 2022 is a milestone to the apex that The Pinnacle Creative aims to reach. The Pinnacle Creative is honoured to receive this award and hopes that it serves as a testament to its resilience in these trying times, and an assurance to clients with regards to its adaptability and excellence.

