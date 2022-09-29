"Foreign PhD candidate" experiences intangible cultural heritage items in Shanting

ZAOZHUANG, China, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aazim Rasool, a PhD candidate from the National University of Pakistan, felt the unique charm of the traditional Chinese culture through learning intangible cultural heritage projects such as pyrography and clay pottery in Shanting district, Zaozhuang city in East China's Shandong province. Shanting boasts a long history and has nourished rich and colorful culture. Its intangible cultural heritage, as a living part of the local culture, hosts the historical memory of the past generations, condenses their emotion and wisdom, highlighting the unique cultural identity and charm of Shanting.