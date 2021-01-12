FORESEE 1.8 V SLC Parallel NAND Flash Accelerates Longsys's Expansion into the 5G Market

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The three major application scenarios of 5G, including enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC), and massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC), will spur the development of Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR), and ultra-HD video. In this context, in line with the mainstream trend of high reliability and low power consumption in electronic products in recent years, Longsys' FORESEE industrial-grade storage product line launches the 1.8 V SLC Parallel NAND Flash, to provide necessary data storage applications for electronic devices.



The year 2020 marks a milestone in the development of China's communications industry and is the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period. The past five years have witnessed the remarkable development of China's communications industry. According to data provided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, by October 2020, China has completed the year's target of building 500,000 5G base stations ahead of schedule, with more than 10,000 news 5G base stations built every week. As a main driving force of the economic recovery, 5G infrastructure construction greatly boosts the 5G network coverage and capacity.

Product Information

Diversified products provide storage solutions to meet market expectations.

1.8V SLC Parallel NAND Flash Package TSOP 48 BGA 63 Capacity 1Gbit 2Gbit 1Gbit 2Gbit 4Gbit 8Gbit Width x8 x8 x8 x8 x8 x8 Voltage 1.8V 1.8V 1.8V 1.8V 1.8V 1.8V Operation

Temp. -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ Size 12mm X

20mm X

1mm 12mm X

20mm X

1mm 9mm X 11mm X 1mm 9mm X 11mm X 1mm 9mm X

11mm X 1mm 9mm X

11mm X 1mm

Applications

FORESEE 1.8 V SLC Parallel NAND Flash is mainly used in 5G modules, routers, and other products. It is about to be verified on multiple platforms such as MTK, Spreadtrum, and Qualcomm.

Advantages

1.8 V ultra-low power consumption to welcome the 5G era

The product uses 1.8 V power, reducing power consumption by about 40% compared to 3.3 V devices and meeting customers' need for low power consumption. It is also compatible with the mainstream 3.3 V product standard. The high stability and compact body pave the way for its applications on mobile devices, industrial-grade products, vehicle-mounted systems, IOT, and artificial intelligence.

Strict and comprehensive testing to ensure outstanding stability and reliability

FORESEE 1.8 V SLC Parallel NAND Flash has passed comprehensive chip-level tests in 80 sub-items of nearly 50 items conducted by Longsys R&D team and testing team. It has also passed the strict reliability verification of JEDEC standard (such as the 1000-hour High Temperature Operation Life (HTOL) test by using 77 PCS/3 lots) and the specially designed and developed ultra-stability test. The product can withstand harsh industrial environments and is proven to be a highly stable and reliable industrial-grade SLC NAND product.

Supporting OTP to ensure information security

The Unique ID (UID) and One Time Programable (OTP) functions enable the product to provide customers with more areas for storing security information. A program burned into the OTP area of the chip cannot be tampered or erased, which greatly protects user data security. UID and OTP can effectively prevent the risk of information leakage.

Features

Multiple packaging options available and up to 8Gbit capacity

The product can provide capacities of 1 Gbit, 2 Gbit, 4 Gbit, and 8 Gbit and supports the BGA63 and TSOP48 packaging methods, thereby meeting the storage needs of customers' different applications.

In line with industrial-grade temperature requirements to cater for a wide range of scenarios

The product meets the industrial-grade temperature requirements of -40°C to 85°C, making it capable of withstanding harsh operation environments in various industrial application scenarios.

Stable operation for 10 years to ensure data durability

The product's data retention period is up to 10 years with 100,000 erase cycles, ensuring the product durability and reliability in industrial applications.

Conclusion

FORESEE places premium resources above all and utilizes self-developed high-coverage test cases as well as a comprehensive quality management process involving the design, packaging, testing, and verification to sustain persistent reliability and stability of the industrial-grade storage products in harsh surroundings such as changes between high and low temperatures, complex electromagnetic environments, and physical shock and vibration.

In the future, FORESEE will continue to expand its industrial-grade and automotive-grade product lines. Driven by high requirements, FORESEE will serve clients in emerging fields such as IoT, 5G modules, and automotive electronics in an all-round way with premium products, and bring more valuable new products to the industrial automation and automotive electronics markets.