FORESEE Automotive eMMCs from Longsys Enhance Driver Assistance System Safety

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of 2021, FORESEE brand from Longsys has launched industrial eMMCs, industrial wide-temperature eMMCs, and automotive eMMCs products that can meet the storage stability requirement of automobiles and perform ideally in ADAS.

In general, the advantages of FORESEE automotive eMMCs are their stability and safety. With their unique device status monitoring system, automotive eMMCs can greatly simplify host operations and also ensure that the host can use standard commands to check the operational status and lifetime of memory devices at any time. In this way, automotive eMMCs can continually monitor storage status, provide early warnings for any issues, and perform maintenance in a timely manner. This protects the device and the internal data, and improves the overall stability of the device. eMMCs are secure in that they are designed to operate in harsh environments. Industrial eMMCs can operate at temperatures between -25°C and -85°C. Industrial eMMCs, industrial wide-temperature eMMCs, and automotive eMMCs can even operate at temperatures ranging from -40°C to -85°C. FORESEE industrial eMMCs and automotive eMMCs also perform well in extreme or harsh environments such as those subject to static electricity and electromagnetic interference.

In addition to extensive applications in ADAS, the high-standard performance of industrial and FORESEE automotive eMMCs allow for them to be widely used in automotive, industrial, and commercial electronics, including: automotive central control, in-vehicle communication and smart home systems, industrial control platforms, medical electronics, and durable home appliances.

As a strong guarantee of automobile safety, ADAS quality must be second-to-none. Memory devices that affect ADAS stability must be tested under harsh environments. Only after ensuring that memory devices are both secure and reliable can they be installed in ADAS. Longsys FORESEE maintains high product standards in this regard and utilizes its ingenuity and technical prowess to produce highly reliable storage products. FORESEE will continue to keep up with the trends of the times and launch new products, all while maintaining excellent product quality. FORESEE will continue to help global customers seize opportunities with its innovative and high-quality products.