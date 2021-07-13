FORESEE: Focusing on High-end Storage Innovation, Enabling Data Centers

Driven by innovation, FORESEE continues to provide high-quality storage solutions

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a technical storage brand from Longsys, FORESEE focuses on the industry storage field. By relying on long-term R&D investment and technological breakthroughs, it has never stopped striving to be the best in storage. To this end, FORESEE has launched enterprise-level products such as the DDR4 R-DIMM and S802 SATA SSD in quick succession. The enterprise-level DDR4 R-DIMM memory module adopts a 2Rank 72bit architecture, and the gold fingers are processed according to the industry's highest 30u" standard. In terms of performance, the product can reach a frequency of up to 3200Mhz, with CL19-19-19-19 and CL22-22-22-22 stable and low timing. Its superior performance can meet the operating requirements of data centers while also allow them to perform at a higher level and provide them with a more stable experience.

The S802 SATA SSD adopts the original 3D TLC flash memory medium, DRAM-base and capacitor array. The original manufacturer's 3D TLC flash memory medium can achieve sequential read and write speeds of 550MB/s / 500MB/s, and random read and write speeds of 85K/75K, which can allow data centers to perform at an exceedingly high level. In addition, the product has passed the company's rigorous reliability tests to ensure that S802 SATA SSD has a mean time between failures of 2 million hours. In terms of hardware technology, of particular note is how the product has added power failure protection technology to provide continuous power supply in the event of a power failure. This allows for the cached data and key data stored in the SSD to be saved in time to prevent the loss and damage of key data under abnormal conditions, thus ensuring that data remains safe and work can continue to proceed normally. Whether dealing in enterprise-level or industrial-grade storage products, FORESEE has reached the mainstream level of the industry and can meet the diverse storage needs of various industry and consumer products.

For application scenarios such as government and enterprise smart terminals, industrial Internet of Things, and autonomous driving which are undergoing digital transformation, platform systems such as ERP, CRM and cloud storage need to achieve uninterrupted normal operation by storing massive amounts of data to ensure daily business operations continue to develop normally. This means that the storage system associated with the data center must possess various capabilities such as data error correction, data protection, expansion and scalability. Therefore, storage products must also advance with the times, and continue to evolve and upgrade themselves.

In the past 22 years, thanks to its strong innovation capabilities, Longsys has developed abundant upstream and downstream resources in the supply chain and maintained close cooperative relationships with many top semiconductor chip manufacturers. Over the years, Longsys has continued to accumulate technology and steadily enhanced its position in the storage market through various core strengths such as self-developed equipment and firmware. Since the creation of the FORESEE brand in 2011, the company has invested extensively into the R&D and innovation of industrial-grade storage products. It has established industrial and R&D bases in Shanghai and Zhongshan, and introduced four product lines: embedded storage (including industrial storage), industrial memory card, solid- state drive, and memory module. At the same time, it has implemented a quality management system to FORESEE's full line of products which covers five major areas: resource management process, project quality management, product quality management, supplier quality management and customer quality management. Every segment of the product's entire life cycle is strictly controlled in order to ensure supply chain delivery for industry customers. Longsys also provides professional after-sales services.

With the continued refinement of this "new infrastructure" and the completion of digital transformation in various industries and fields, the storage system, functioning as the core of data centers, is bound to widen the playing field for development opportunities. It is clear to see that FORESEE's strategy of driving the development of the storage industry forward through the use of innovative technologies will not only provide more high-quality, stable and reliable storage solutions for government and enterprise-level data centers in the professional market, but also expand into the industrial regulation and vehicle regulation markets.