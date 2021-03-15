FORESEE pSLC microSD Card from Longsys, a Dynamic New Force for the Industrial Market

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep in step with industry development and meet market demands, FORESEE, the technology-based brand of Longsys, has officially launched the FORESEE pSLC microSD storage card recently. With highly reliable pSLC storage chips and capacity options ranging from 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, to 128GB, it aims to provide industry customers with diversified mobile storage solutions.

Product Information

The pSLC technology is tailored for industrial-grade application scenarios



8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Part Number NC5SE2008G-

A8A46 NC5SE2016G-

A8A46 NC5SE2032G-

A8A46 NC5SE2064G-

A8A44 NC5SE2128G-

A7A44 Interface SDA 6.1 UHS-I (SDR104) SDA 6.1 UHS-I (SDR104) SDA 6.1 UHS-I (SDR104) SDA 6.1 UHS-I (SDR104) SDA 6.1 UHS-I (SDR104) Nand Flash

Technology Samsung pSLC Samsung pSLC Samsung pSLC Samsung pSLC Samsung pSLC Speed Class C10 U3 V30 A2 C10 U3 V30 A2 C10 U3 V30 A2 C10 U3 V30 A2 C10 U3 V30 A2 Seq. W/R1 88/100 MB/s 88/100 MB/s 88/100 MB/s 88/100 MB/s 88/100 MB/s 4K IOPS1 2588/5259 2551/5230 2555/5256 2522/5208 2454/5205 Operation Temp. -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ Storage Temp. -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ Endurance 30,000 P/E 30,000 P/E 30,000 P/E 30,000 P/E 30,000 P/E Data Retention ≤10% P/E: 5years 100% P/E: 1year ≤10% P/E: 5years 100% P/E: 1year ≤10% P/E: 5years 100% P/E: 1year ≤10% P/E: 5years 100% P/E: 1year ≤10% P/E: 5years 100% P/E: 1year TBW 2 219 433 874 1735 3461 PPM ≤50 PPM ≤50 PPM ≤50 PPM ≤50 PPM ≤50 PPM Warranty 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years

Applications

FORESEE pSLC microSD industrial storage cards are widely utilized in industrial monitoring systems, vehicle monitoring systems, industrial automation, energy mining, medical equipment, and other fields.

Advantages

pSLC storage chips are used for meeting industrial-grade standards

Compared to SLC 1bit/cell that come with only 2 voltage states, the TLC 3bit/cell boasts 8 voltage states. The fewer the voltage states, the greater the pressure difference between adjacent states. Therefore, the introduction of pSLC technology can facilitate high P/E cycles, fault tolerance, and stability.

Rigorous production tests are conducted to ensure consistent quality

Before departing from the factory, all Longsys microSD products undergo rigorous production testing including aging tests and high & low temperature pressure tests to ensure the product is both stable and reliable.

Power failure protection prevents your data from being lost

Emergency power failure protection allows FORESEE pSLC microSD industrial storage cards to protect both the integrity of the original data as well as data blocks that have been programmed before any failure to avoid data disorder.

High stability, durability, compatibility, and performance

FORESEE pSLC microSD storage cards are characterized by an ultra-high durability of 30,000 P/E and a life cycle of over 5 years. In addition, they are anti-static, anti-vibration, and moisture-proof. Actual measurements have verified that they can maintain a stable sequential read/write speed of above 60MB/s for extended periods without any evident drop in speed. Their 4K random read/write speed is also very stable, and can remain above 5.66MB/s for extended periods.

Features

Diversified capacity combinations are presented to meet differentiated requirements

With capacity options ranging from 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, to 128GB, diversified capacity combinations can meet the storage requirements of different applications, such as vehicle monitoring systems and industrial automation.

Compliant with industrial-grade temperature requirements to cater to a wide range of scenarios

The products meet the industrial temperature requirement of -40–85℃, enabling them to adapt to various extreme operation environments and be used in more industry applications.

Conclusion

The rapid development of mobile, storage, Internet, Internet of Things (IoT), and other technologies has promoted both industrial and technological innovations, which will greatly benefit industrial applications over the next few years.

The Longsys mobile storage product line has long been a pioneer in exploring industry trends, thanks to the abundant technologies and rich experience it has accumulated since being establishment in 2002. FORESEE, a technical storage brand focusing on industry applications, now has its sights set on the industrial market. By utilizing its quality products, premium customization capabilities, and real-time technical support, FORESEE will provide customers with a stable supply and high-reliability safeguards. They will reduce the likelihood of incompatibility and being out of stock, and continue to enable a virtuous circle of industry growth and application.