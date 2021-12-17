Forest Interactive Foundation to Host 2021 Malaysia Future Leaders School Tier 3 in Collaboration with MDEC and KBS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest Interactive Foundation will be hosting this year's Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) Tier 3 in collaboration with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).



The four-day program comprises various youth development activities for over 100 students from across the country.

The foundation is co-organizing the program for four days on Dec 20, Dec 21, Dec 22, and Dec 24 at Seri Pacific Hotel Kuala Lumpur, comprising various youth development activities for over 100 students from across the country. A few selected talents from Forest Interactive will be speaking on a wide range of topics — start-up pitching, digital marketing, personal branding — to better prepare the students towards a career that is critical to the nation's digital economy blueprint.

"While the pandemic has negatively impacted many businesses, so has our children who have been undergoing the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) program, trying their best to learn about the world outside while still being on the inside," said Forest Interactive CEO Johary Mustapha.

"To put it simply, such methods will not work as the youth need to have the proper mix of theoretical analysis and real-world experiences. This is why this program is much needed in today's time. It's not only for the development of the youth but also for our tomorrow."

Additionally, Johary will also be a panelist during the event as part of a C-suite fireside chat, along with RunCloud Co-Founder and CEO Arif Tukiman, and REV Media Group Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Sagau Tony Ngimat.

MFLS is a program designed by the Institute of Leadership Excellence and Development under KBS, and its strategic partners which include the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Outward Bound School.

MDEC has been supporting the program through its #mydigitalmaker Movement, an initiative launched in 2016 and has benefited over 2.2 million children in the country.

The program combines the high impact indoor and outdoor activities with aims to highlight young people's potential as strategic partners in developing the country based on the Federal Constitution and the National Principles.

Last year, Forest Interactive hosted 40 MFLS students as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative in partnership with MDEC. The institutional visit was part of a module in the program, providing future leaders with an insight into the company's corporate culture, governance, and career opportunities in the tech industry.