Forever Living Products International Earns SITE Crystal Award for Innovation With its Largest Annual Event

SITE recognizes the global health and beauty company for 2022 Best Standalone Virtual Celebratory Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) recognized Forever Living Products International, a direct sales health and beauty company, for pivoting its largest incentive event of the year into a virtual experience for attendees.



Forever Living's President Gregg Maughan speaks to a virtual audience of 150,000 attendees from over 120 countries for The Forever Global Rally At Home.

The SITE Crystal Awards program recognizes companies that achieved true excellence in incentive travel, and it is the highest honor awarded in the incentive travel industry. Forever Living is one of six companies that received a 2022 award.

Forever Living earned Best Standalone Virtual Celebratory Event for its annual Global Rally, a cornerstone of the company's events calendar since 2013. Usually, this in-person event requires two-plus years of planning. But just six months prior to the April 2021 event, COVID-19 caused a shift in plans. Yet, the team was determined to find a virtual solution that would be entertaining, impactful, educational and interactive.

The result was The Forever Global Rally At Home, a virtual experience on Zoom with a goal of reaching 120,000 people in over 120 countries over three themed days. Multiple local start and finish times were synced into a single program that totaled 8.5 total hours of broadcasted celebrations recognizing the company's highest sellers and their families.

Highlights included a live fly-by announcement recognizing the company's highest seller and a family friendly Q&A session with an astronaut. The total number of attendees ultimately surpassed expectations, with 150,000 people enjoying content that was translated live into 23 languages.

But the innovation didn't stop there. The Forever Living team developed proprietary code that made it possible to connect thousands of people while also spotlighting individuals as needed, providing a truly global way to recognize their equally global community.

Notably, Forever Living noticed the effects of The Forever Global Rally At Home on its bottom line. Sales in Malaysia increased by 4% in the month following the event, a key statistic given the region was recognized with the company's highly coveted Spirit Award during the event. India also saw a 591% recruitment bump that same month, further showcasing the power and positivity of rallying together.

"Winning a 2022 SITE Crystal Award is a great honor for Forever Living, especially at this time of change for the event world," says Nick Woodward-Shaw, Forever Living's Vice President of Communications. "As an industry, we have been in uncharted waters for almost two years, and the innovation required to keep incentive events relevant and engaging to our audiences has been a real challenge. This recognition is a result of the creativity, risk and dedication that defines business events."

ABOUT FOREVER LIVING

Forever Living Products International is a direct sales health and beauty company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1978 by Rex Maughan, the multi-billion-dollar company has grown to have presence in over 160 countries and it is the largest grower, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products. The vertically integrated company owns and operates its own aloe fields, manufacturing facilities, research and development, quality control laboratories, and distribution channels.

ABOUT SITE

Founded in 1973, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence is a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries. Its members work in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies, and across the entire supply chain. SITE seeks to advance the business case for incentive travel and motivational experiences through global connections, education and advocacy at both the global and local chapter levels.