—

Felix Prehn, a former investment banker, has traded in his Wall Street career to support a cause close to his heart: financial education for veterans and active service members. Through his new venture, Goat Academy, Prehn aims to equip those who serve our country with the tools and knowledge they need for long-term financial success.

The idea for Goat Academy was born during a chance encounter in South Korea. While traveling, Prehn met John, a Black Hawk medivac pilot, who shared how many of his fellow soldiers fell victim to predatory investment advisors. This conversation struck a chord with Prehn, highlighting the stark contrast between his sophisticated financial background and the lack of financial literacy among many service members.

"I realized that while I had access to complex financial strategies, many veterans lacked even basic financial education," Prehn explains. "It didn't sit right with me that these brave individuals, who risk everything for our country, could be so easily taken advantage of financially."

Goat Academy offers a comprehensive, free financial education course accessible through its website. The curriculum draws from Prehn's extensive experience in the finance sector, covering everything from basic budgeting to advanced investment strategies. However, Prehn emphasizes that the course is designed to be practical and easy to understand, cutting through the often confusing jargon of the financial world.

Prehn's approach is informed by his own early missteps in investing. At 18, he invested $10,000 in biotech funds without proper guidance, resulting in significant losses. This experience taught him the importance of reliable information and sound strategy in investing.

"We focus on simple, proven investment methods," Prehn says. "Our goal is to help veterans build wealth over time, not just save and budget. We teach them how to choose good stocks or index funds and the power of holding onto investments for the long term."

Beyond just numbers, Goat Academy addresses the emotional aspects of investing. Prehn acknowledges the anxiety that can come with market fluctuations and aims to equip veterans with both the knowledge and mental resilience needed to navigate financial markets confidently.

"Financial freedom isn't just about having money," Prehn emphasizes. "It's about creating the life you want. For me, that includes working with rescue dogs at my animal shelter. We want to help veterans use money as a tool for happiness, not a source of stress."

Goat Academy stands as a beacon of support for the military community, offering a path to financial empowerment and resilience. By providing this free education, Prehn hopes to give back to those who have given so much for their country.

To learn more about Goat Academy's mission and courses, watch their introductory video: https://youtu.be/3NkgrW2b52w?si=bPnxgg4L9Vndwjnl

Contact Info:

Name: Felix Prehn

Email: Send Email

Organization: Goat Academy

Website: https://goatacademy.org



Release ID: 89140253

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.