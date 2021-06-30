Former CBS Studios International, Top Honcho EVP International Channels Reed Manville Joins TechStorm's Advisory Board

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechStorm, Asia's leading and fastest growing 24/7 Asian esports and tech-centric entertainment media network, today announced the addition of top honcho former CBS Studios International, Executive Vice President of International Channels, Reed Manville to TechStorm's Board of Advisors.

"Reed has an extraordinary legacy of international leadership and commercial track record, which will be invaluable to TechStorm's regional and international foray. We are incredibly thrilled and honoured to have him join our Advisory Board that draws on his wealth of insights and perspectives from decades of hands-on commercial expertise that spanned three continents globally," comments Debbie Lee, Founder and CEO of TechStorm. "It is not every day that my team and I get to work with an industry expert like Reed, who came from a pedigree lineage in the Hollywood circle and yet deeply passionate about advising start-up companies like us, while embracing and championing our mission and to connect with a global millennial target segment."

Manville had an illustrious career which began out of the heart of Hollywood in Los Angeles, USA, including the post of President and GM, KNBC-TV Los Angeles, NBC's Flagship TV Station, EVP of International Channels at both Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. He formerly led the global strategy behind several high profile, cross continental joint ventures that include CBS Studios International and Chello Zone to create CBS branded platforms in the United Kingdom in 2009. Driving commercial success for The CBS Channels, owned by CBS Studios International and AMC Networks International – UK in 2013. He was also the Board Chairman, Big CBS Channels India, a CBS Reliance Industries JV, which later expanded into RTL/CBS Channels Asia as part of the pioneer strategy leadership team behind RTL CBS joint ventures.

Reed Manville comments: "Content remains the king of the business and in every genre has gold that is hidden in it, yet to be unlocked. TechStorm's foray into tech-centric and esports thematic media destination has immense power to scale up and bring this to an international level. With the right advisory direction in both commercial and content strategies they can move very swiftly to take on a pole position in the space of cutting-edge media brands for the young and millennial generation."

TechStorm is already widely distributed as a basic entertainment offer on the region's leading, dominant platforms including: AIS PLAY Channel 251 and AIS PLAYBOX in Thailand, Dialog TV Channel 62 and MyDialog OTT in Sri Lanka, Singtel TV Channel 260 / Channel 18, Singtel TV GO OTT and CAST in Singapore, Sirius TV Channel 10 in Malaysia, Dimsum Entertainment in Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, First Media Channel 333 and FirstMediaX OTT, Telkomsel's MAXstream OTT, Genflix OTT and Telkom's IndiBOX OTT in Indonesia, 4gTV Channel 109 and GtTV OTT in Taiwan, Cellcard TV OTT, SingMeng TV Channel 251 and Splus mobile TV in Cambodia. Sky Cable Channel 212, Cablelink Channel 311, Cignal TV Channel 148, Cignal Play OTT and via Omnicontent Management Inc. across 86 leading MSOs and provincial cable systems in the Philippines.

About TechStorm

TechStorm is Asia's fastest growing nextGen network that celebrates the region's rising stars in esports, and tech innovations; made available across 26 countries/regions. Its 24/7 nextGen network programmed in HD showcases a compelling line-up of the best in-class, first-run and high-quality exclusive entertainment targeting mass, spectator esports audience, millennial generation and families. TechStorm's distribution is multi-platform, across over 100 platform partners with the region's biggest names in esports and tech on its rapidly growing network. Its Asian original content series Storm Bytes is distributed on mobile streaming across multi countries/regions on multiple platforms across the world. TechStorm is available to more than 55 million viewers in Asia, and is currently distributed across 30 million mobile OTT subscribers and more than 6.6 million subscriber households.

