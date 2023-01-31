Former Executive Vice President of XE.com joins Celebverse as Non-Executive Director and Advisor to the Board

As a seasoned Senior Executive, Michael joins Celebverse with extensive knowledge of the Financial Services sector, bringing with him almost 30 years of experience across the globe, with a focus on Strategy, Innovation, Business Development, Transformation and Growth. With his extensive experience, Michael is determined to pave the way for the further growth of Celebverse.



On joining, Michael says,” I want to develop an ecosystem where people have the opportunity to stretch their imaginations and enjoy a variety of activities ranging from minting a city to owning citizenship in their favourite celebrity or brand city. I want users not only to buy/trade or sell virtual assets but to explore the limitless possibilities enabled by the Binance Blockchain's strong and trusted Smart Audit Contracts.



Celebverse, a prominent virtual real estate company that provides exposure to the developing business through Metaverse, and is the world's first and only virtual universe dedicated to 'Adam & EU,' an original human couple and human race's parents. With its assistance, one can obtain virtual property / NFTs and benefit from a variety of virtual accurate estate-centric services. Celebverse is a highly facilitated community network in the Metaverse. The portal provides thorough FAQs as well as a road map to acquisition. Citizens can own NFTs, as well as create, mint, purchase, sell, and auction land parcels. Newer celebrities will profit from having interesting neighbours in the new world as well.

About Us: Celebverse is a first-of-its-kind celeb-centric virtual world in which users may have unique access to celeb cities, concerts, studios, events, gigs, fashion shows, goods, stores, and much more. While allowing users to design their environments, Celebverse also uses its tech expertise to develop entire solutions for businesses wishing to expand in the virtual world.

