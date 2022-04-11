Former Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, John Tsang, joins StashAway's Advisory Committee

HONG KONG, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the occasion, Tsang will be giving away part of his digital art collection "Choi Yeah" to new StashAway clients.

John Tsang Chun-wah, Hong Kong's longest-serving Financial Secretary (2007-2017), has joined StashAway's Advisory Committee. Tsang brings a wealth of expertise that will benefit both clients and the brand.

Tsang has more than three decades of experience working in Hong Kong's civil service sector across the government offices of trade, commerce, housing, industry, technology, and finance. During his years as Financial Secretary for the HKSAR, Hong Kong's economy grew at a stable rate, with the government recording surpluses every year. As an advisor to StashAway, Tsang will provide a dependable voice to the public when it comes to investing, having consistently been a strong advocate of education.

Tsang says, "Currently, there's a lack of sensible investment options in Hong Kong, and not enough people are taking charge of their personal finances. StashAway is helping people in Hong Kong build long-term wealth while making it easy to learn about personal finances and investing. I'm closely aligned to the company's mission and am proud to be part of this journey."

Stephanie Leung, Head of StashAway Hong Kong and Group Deputy CIO, adds, "Mr. John Tsang truly understands the public - from their concerns about their everyday finances through to investing towards their retirement. With him joining our advisory committee, he brings us closer to empowering more people to achieve long-term wealth."

To celebrate Tsang joining StashAway's advisory committee, Tsang will be giving away part of his exclusive Choi Yeah digital art collection to new StashAway clients who make an investment of at least $50,000 HKD in their first deposit. Owners of this digital art collection can also expect to receive additional seasonal gifts, and royalties from secondary digital art sales will go towards supporting local technology startups.

About StashAway

StashAway is a digital wealth management app that offers investment portfolios and wealth management solutions for both retail and professional investors. It operates in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East and North Africa, Hong Kong, and Thailand. StashAway HK is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong for Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.

In January 2021, the company surpassed $1 billion USD in assets under management. It achieved this milestone faster than it took the world's largest digital wealth managers, Betterment and Wealthfront, to reach the same milestone. In 2020, StashAway was recognised as a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup.

StashAway has raised US$ 61.4 Million in 6 rounds of financing. Lead investors include Sequoia Capital, Square Peg, Eight Roads Ventures and Asia Capital & Advisors.

About John Tsang

Born and raised in Hong Kong, John emigrated to the United States when he was a Form II student at La Salle College. He continued his education at Stuyvesant High School in New York City, and studied architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He went on to complete master degrees in Bilingual Education at Boston State College and in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He worked in the Boston Public Schools as a teacher and in curriculum development.

John returned to work as an Administrative Officer in the Hong Kong Government in 1982. He took up a number of posts relating to commerce and finance. After reunification, he was appointed as Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Secretary for Planning and Lands, Secretary for Commerce, Innovation and Technology, Director of the Chief Executive's Office and in 2007, Financial Secretary where he served until 2017. He ran for the post of Chief Executive and lost.

John is currently engaged in a number of diverse activities. He is the Founder of Esperanza, a non-profit organisation, the Vice Chairman of Ion Pacific, a financial institution that specialises in technology investments, the Senior Advisor of Bowtie, a virtual insurance company, a board member of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Investments Ltd., an advisor of Q Venture Partners, a VC firm that carries innovative and design capabilities, an advisor of StashAway, an intelligent wealth management platform, the host of a weekly music program on Commercial Radio and the fencing coach of La Salle College.

John is married with two grown children and three grand-children.