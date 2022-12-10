FORMER GANG LEADER LARRY HOOVER GETS HELP FROM 2ND CHANCE SAVES: FORGOTTEN PRISONERS TV SHOW HOSTED BY FORMER DEPT. OF JUSTICE SPECIAL AGENT JOHN FITZGERALD & E.G.O. ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TO AID IN HIS RELEASE TO GET PARDONED

Paul & Tiffany NuRoyal Inc. has secured a partnership with the CEO of the E.G.O. Entertainment Network, Jacquie “Lady J” Murrell, and former Department of Justice Special Agent John Fitzgerald to help aid in the protection of the innocent from wrongful convictions.

Founders and CEO, Paul & Tiffany NuRoyal (formerly Nutall), of 2nd Chance TV Shows & Production Inc., a 501c3 organization, has secured a partnership with CEO of E.G.O. Entertainment Network, Jacquie “Lady J” Murrell, and former Department of Justice Special Agent John Fitzgerald to help aid in the protection of the innocent from wrongful convictions, those who are serving time for crimes they did not commit, and giving 2nd chances to those who have over-served their time to society. This effort is executed through the new reality television true crime docu-series, “2nd Chance Saves: Forgotten Prisoners,” hosted by John Fitzgerald who not only hosts the show, but uses his legal team to review the cases and execute the investigation and strategy for the release of these prisoners.

Larry Hoover, former gang leader of the “Gangsta Disciples” of Chicago, IL is serving six life sentences in the ADX Florence Prison located in Florence, CO. It was determined that he ordered a murder that took place in 1973 and was sentenced to 200 years initially. That sentence has since increased to six life sentences for additional charges and convictions that the system continued to pile on. In an effort to get his case reviewed and help with release to get pardoned, Forgotten Prisoners was contacted and has now accepted his case among several others. Hoover’s attorney and J. Prince are in communication with the organization.



While the active investigation and work towards getting Larry Hoover and other prisoners pardoned are currently underway, Season 1 of the docu-series is being filmed. E.G.O. Entertainment Network will be adding the program to its television network that will be launching in the first quarter of 2023 in addition to providing other support and media services to the platform and the 2nd Chance TV Shows & Production Inc. organization. Both companies are rooted in serving communities, society, and positively impacting those who are less fortunate.

The organization is now accepting sponsorships for the show and for its efforts to help reform our justice system. Additionally, cases can be submitted as well. For more information about the show or organization, and to submit a case, visit www.2ndchancesaveslives.org. For more information about E.G.O. Entertainment Network, visit www.egoentertainmentnet.com.

