Former Goldman Sachs Asia Ex-Japan Managing Director, Vivien Khoo, Joins StashAway Advisory Committee

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivien Khoo, former Managing Director responsible for Asia Ex-Japan Compliance at Goldman Sachs and ex-regulator at the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, has joined StashAway's Advisory Committee as a senior advisor.

Khoo brings a wealth of experience to the StashAway team, with over 2 decades of risk management experience as a senior executive in traditional banking as well as in the virtual assets space. She was the Global COO and Interim CEO for BitMEX and is currently a board advisor for Fusang.

Khoo is also an ardent sponsor of female investing and leadership. She founded the Digital Female Leadership Network and co-founded Satoshiwomen, organisations that connect and educate women in the digital asset space.

She says, "StashAway has developed an innovative product with cutting-edge technology, all with an unwavering focus on compliance and the regulatory environment. I'm closely aligned with the founders' vision and StashAway's beliefs: that disruptive technology will drive economic transformation. StashAway strives to extend financial inclusion to all by making investing incredibly accessible, including minorities whom major financial services have traditionally overlooked. "

Michele Ferrario, StashAway Co-founder and CEO, adds, "Our advisory committee and management board are thrilled for Vivien to join. Vivien will play a key role in the team with her vast knowledge in the regulatory landscape and virtual assets space while empowering more women to invest and gain lifelong skills in money management. Her unique background brings us closer to realising our mission: to equip more people with the right knowledge and tools to build long-term wealth."

With Khoo's appointment as a senior advisor, she joins Annie Koh, VP for Business Development at SMU, Francis Rozario, Chairman and CEO at Asia Capital and Advisors, Shahazwan (Juan) Harris, Chief International Officer at Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and Alistair Boyd, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Risk Officer at Astignes Capital.

About StashAway

StashAway is a digital wealth manager that offers investment portfolios and wealth management solutions for both retail and professional investors, operating across Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East and North Africa, Hong Kong, and Thailand. StashAway HK is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong for Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.

StashAway recently launched Thematic Portfolios, giving investors exposure to sectors that are expected to transform, or structurally change existing paradigms that are major drivers of future growth.

In January 2021, the company surpassed $1 billion USD in assets under management. It achieved this milestone faster than it took the world's largest digital wealth managers, Betterment and Wealthfront, to reach the same milestone. In 2020, StashAway was recognised as a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup.

StashAway has raised US$ 61.4 Million in 6 rounds of financing. Lead investors include Asia Capital & Advisors, Eight Roads Ventures, Square Peg, and Sequoia Capital India.

www.stashaway.hk

