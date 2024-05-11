Former K-pop group Kara member Nicole Jung participates in Chinese variety show "Ride the Wind 2024"

CHANGSHA, China, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese variety show "Ride the Wind 2024", a musical spectacular produced by Mango TV, has invited 36 accomplished women of all ages from across the globe to join in the excitement. Their brilliant stage performances, showcasing many unique styles, catapults the show into a major platform for international cultural exchange.



Former member of South Korean super girl group Kara, Nicole Jung, Vietnamese singer Suni, and Thai actress Mai Davika have all taken part in the spectacular.

In debut performances, Nicole Jung performed her signature butt-dance while singing "Mr", becoming a highlight of the show. Suni brought a ribbon dance, wowing the audience by executing such challenging moves. Her outstanding Chinese also impressed other participants. Mai Davika made a stunning appearance in a bright, red dress to perform her most popular song "Can I Call You Mine" in Thai.





Nicole Jung participates in "Ride the Wind 2024"

[Photo: Courtesy of Mango TV]

During the official group competition, Nicole Jung, Suni, and Mai Davika teamed up with other contestants for the challenge to sing not just Chinese songs, but also in various styles. Nicole Jung and Suni collaborated to present a cool and challenging stage performance called "The Mist". Mai Davika has clearly worked hard on her Chinese to present the song "Magical".

No matter what the final results, the contestants have built a deep friendship through teamwork during this difficult challenge.

In "Ride the Wind 2024", contestants from different countries with different skills and cultural backgrounds have presented their stage performances. The spectacular proves not only a visual feast, but also an opportunity for the audience to be impressed by global cultural diversity and cultural integration.

Media contact:

Liu Shiyi

shiyi@mgtv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87c5fc83-a256-46bf-969d-15cd0cc1594e