AB77 Sports, a distinguished brand dedicated to producing premium sports products and endorsing sports sponsorship initiatives, is delighted to declare Pham Van Quyen as its Honorary Brand Ambassador in Vietnam. Pham Van Quyen was a bright star of Vietnamese football in the 2000s.

—

AB77 Sports, a renowned brand committed to creating high-quality sports products and supporting sports sponsorship activities, is proud to announce Pham Van Quyen as its Honorary Brand Ambassador in Vietnam.

Joining forces for the love of sports! Uniting Through Passion for Sports

Pham Van Quyen, a name familiar to Vietnamese football fans, has significantly contributed to the development of the nation's beloved sport. With his creativity, relentless effort, and spirit of unity, he has been a celebrated player for the national team and various major clubs domestically and internationally.

Choosing Pham Van Quyen as the Brand Ambassador for AB77 Sports represents not only a promising partnership between a famous individual and a reputable brand but also an acknowledgment of his influence and credibility within the community.

AB77 Sports, part of AB77, has been a reliable destination for sports enthusiasts, not only for its quality products but also for its commitment to the Vietnamese sports community. Pham Van Quyen's inclusion in the AB77 Sports family is not just a significant event but also a critical step in promoting the brand's development in Vietnam.

AB77 Sports commits to continuing to offer high-quality sports products and supporting the robust development of sports activities. With support from Pham Van Quyen, AB77 Sports believes this mission will be accomplished most successfully and effectively.

Becoming a Brand Ambassador is a significant step forward in Quyen's career, not just as an outstanding player but also as an influential figure in the sports and entertainment industry. Quyen will represent AB77 Sports at events, and community interaction activities, and convey messages about the value of sports and health. This will undoubtedly create new opportunities and open up potential development paths for both parties.

The Essence of European Sports - Elevating the Class of the Vietnamese

AB77 is not just a prestigious sports brand but also a diverse and rich entertainment brand. AB77's origins in Europe, where the entertainment industry is robust and varied, have inspired its mission to provide the best entertainment experience to its customers. Since its establishment, AB77 has become a leading brand in sports and entertainment, distinguished by its "fair play" spirit and the value it delivers to customers.

#makearightdecision

In its journey of development and reputation building, AB77 Sports and AB77 have continuously prioritized customer benefits. From producing high-quality sports products to offering a variety of safe and diverse entertainment games, they are committed to delivering the best experiences to users.

The collaboration with Pham Van Quyen - a top star in Vietnamese football, along with AB77's continuous development from Europe, demonstrates the brand's decisive and visionary nature. AB77 Sports is committed to continuous effort and innovation to bring the best values to the sports and entertainment community.

Join AB77 Sports and AB77 on a new development path, where passion and professionalism meet, and share the joy and success from each new step forward.

For more information about AB77 Sports website: https://ab77sports.com/

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ab77sportsvn



About the company: /AB77 Sports/

Contact Info:

Name: AB77 Sports

Email: Send Email

Organization: AB77 Sports

Address: Spinola Road, St. Julians STJ3014, Malta

Website: https://ab77sports.com/



Release ID: 89126513

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.