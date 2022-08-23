Former Scientist Turned Fine Artist, Heather Shannon, Has Found New Inspiration In Teaching Others

—

Heather Shannon is excited about her online program: Artist Illuminated. This is for artists or aspiring artists who are ready to share their creativity to a broader audience and to build a successful art career of their own.

"What I know for sure," says Heather, "is that everyone is born with creative genius. The hiccups come when, for whatever reason, they don't know what their genius is or how to bring it to market. That's where I come in."

Heather Shannon believes that her Artist Illuminated program will offer her clients a path to follow to not only differentiate themselves as artists, but to also inspire the people around them.

"This is an exciting era where people are getting more in touch with who they are and what they want out of life, and Art and Creativity is a huge piece of that," Heather continued.

"Art is for everyone."

About Us: Heather Shannon is a creative and business strategist who helps artists to set themselves apart as creative leaders.

