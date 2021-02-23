Former Soccer Star Tim Cahill Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies. (“GameOn'' or” or the “Company“), the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, leagues and teams with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce Tim Cahill, Boris Gartner and Shauna Griffiths as Advisors.



Cahill, Gartner and Griffiths join Vahid Shababi (Victory Square Technologies), Mike Vorhaus (Vorhaus Advisors), sports betting consultant Sean Hurley, and Sabrina Carrozza (Sabrina LCP Communications) as Advisors.

Cahill, the all-time leading scorer for the Australian men’s national soccer team, starred as striker and midfielder for Millwall, Everton, New York Red Bulls and clubs around the world during his playing career from 1998-2019. Off the field, Cahill has studied at Harvard Business School, published a series of children’s books based on his own journey called Tiny Timmy, hosted a podcast and YouTube series with Wave.tv called Tim Talks, and is an official ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also brings experience as a shareholder and Advisor with both Vitaman and Dynamic Tape, and has previously operated his own clothing line called Cahill+.

“As an athlete, I know how passionate and engaged supporters are. GameOn’s platform lets fans take their interest and engagement one step further within the comfort of their home,” Cahill said. “I’m excited to join as an Advisor as GameOn continues to grow in the United States and across the globe.”

Gartner is CEO of LaLiga North America, a joint venture between LaLiga, Spain’s top domestic soccer league, and Relevent Sports Group, a leading soccer events and media company, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the United States and Canada for all business and development activities. Gartner’s prior experience includes executive positions at Univision Communications and Grupo Televisa.

Griffiths, a dynamic, hybrid marketer is the founder and CEO of SLG Impact, a consultancy that provides marketing solutions, brand partnerships and executive coaching to help drive businesses and clients forward. Griffiths, who was named one of Sports Business Journal’s “Game Changers” in 2017, previously worked at the Brooklyn Nets, LeadDog Marketing Group/CSM Sport and Entertainment, and the NBA/NBDL.

“Tim is a superstar on and off the field, so having him as part of our team puts GameOn in a strong position for success, particularly given his global reach and influence,” GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ CEO Matt Bailey said. “Boris and Shauna provide us with a wealth of knowledge and experience and network in the ever-changing sports industry. We’re pleased to have all three as Advisors as we continue our work with partners to amplify interaction and engagement around sports and entertainment.”

Founded in 2018, GameOn Entertainment Technologies empowers sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform. Whether it’s supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks, leagues or teams, GameOn helps partners turn their content—everything from sports to reality TV—into interactive and social experiences via mobile and TV apps.

After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured distribution and white label projects with several partners.

GameOn was purchased by V2 Games Inc, a portfolio company of Vancouver-based video and mobile game ventures firm Victory Square Technologies in December 2020. Following the asset purchase, the company was renamed GameOn Entertainment Technologies. It is expected to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in Q1 of 2021.

Stock Options Grant

Victory Squares announces that pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan the board of directors approved the granting of an aggregate of 150,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Victory Square at an exercise price of $1.20 per share. The options are exercisable for a period of two years, ending February 22, 2023.

About GameOn Entertainment Technologies

GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET) is the leading technology company providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured distribution and white label projects with several partners. V2 Games Inc. completed the asset purchase of GameOn in December 2020.

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: ir@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations

Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: howard@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-928-6066

